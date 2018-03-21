Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg gets little help from his team in another blowout loss

Fred Hoiberg has done a much better job of speaking his mind to the media this season, whether it’s calling out his players or simply stating the obvious after a poor showing.

But Wednesday proved that there were still some topics that the Bulls coach remained guarded on.

“I know what you’re asking me,’’ Hoiberg said, when asked if he was scoreboard watching these days to see how far the Bulls could fall from a tanking standpoint. “I look at the scores. I follow the box scores very closely, as all coaches do at this time of year.’’

Hoiberg was then asked if it felt weird watching the scoreboard for losing purposes, and with a smirk reiterated, “Like all coaches, I look at the box scores after every game.’’

He’s not nicknamed “The Mayor’’ for nothing.

Plus, there wasn’t a whole lot of love found in the box scores after Wednesday night anyway.

The 135-102 Bulls loss to Denver at the United Center was atrocious to look at – even from a tanking standpoint – because of how non-competitive Hoiberg’s short-handed bunch was from tip-off to final buzzer.

Once again with Lauri Markkanen (back), Zach LaVine (left knee tendinitis) and Kris Dunn (turf toe) sidelined with injuries, and Robin Lopez inactive, the Nuggets weren’t about to feel sorry for the Bulls, outscoring them 39-25 in the first quarter, and taking a 31-point lead into the locker room at the half.

It was the same lingering problems for the Bulls (24-47), as the defense was non-existent on far too many possessions, and offensively it was again living and mostly dying with the three-pointer (13-for-38).

“We jumped their ass at half and challenged them,’’ Hoiberg said of the message sent during half time.

Obviously a challenge that wasn’t really fulfilled.

“We’re not coming out with any type of edge,’’ Hoiberg said. “No edge defensively whatsoever, and we’re allowing teams to gain confidence early in games and it just goes downhill from there.’’

With really no explanation from the players.

“I really don’t know the answer to that,’’ big man Bobby Portis said of yet another slow start. “We’re down a couple guys, three big pieces to our ball club, guys that can put the ball in the hole, get stops on the other end, but at the same time we’ve got guys that have to step up and have a bigger role now.’’

Maybe that’s what is the most disappointing to Hoiberg. All these back-ups and rotation players are getting a chance to show the organization that they belong and far too often blowing that opportunity.

“These guys are getting an unbelievable opportunity right now to come out and prove that they belong in this league, prove that they belong in the rotation and prove that they belong long-term with the organization,’’ Hoiberg said. “We’re just way too inconsistent with it. We’ll have good moments, but when you come out and dig that type of hole – which has been pretty consistent with our first-quarter starts – it’s demoralizing.’’

That wasn’t even the bad news for the Bulls, however.

They could have at least received some help for the upcoming May lottery, as Brooklyn held a 23-point lead over Charlotte, only to watch it disintegrate late in the eventual Hornets win.

If the Nets could have held on to, the Bulls would have only been a half game out of jumping from eighth-worst in the league to seventh, and still have two games left against Brooklyn this season.

The Knicks and Grizzlies also lost, so it was once tanking teams at their finest around the league.