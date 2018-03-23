Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg has no problem jumping on the Loyola bandwagon

Fred Hoiberg has two horses in this race.

That doesn’t mean he won’t admit to a favorite.

“I gotta go for the Ramblers,’’ the Bulls coach said, when asked about Saturday’s big showdown between Loyola and Kansas State for a trip to the Final Four.

Not that it was easy. He has a good relationship with Kansas State coach Bruce Weber from Hoiberg’s days at Iowa State, and has come to know Moser on a friendly basis.

“I was really impressed with both performances [Thurday night],’’ Hoiberg said. “Loyola, after falling down 12 early, the way they guarded Nevada at the end of the first half was very admirable how they kept with it. The way they move the ball and share it and trust each other, it’s a lot of fun to watch. That team is playing with a ton of confidence.

“Bruce Webber just mucked that thing up and made it as ugly as possible in a slugfest type game. He did what he had to do to get that win.’’

This has been an interesting tournament for Hoiberg to keep an eye on from a distance, especially with his son, Jack, a walk-on at Michigan State. The Spartans were eliminated by Syracuse, coming up short of what many expected.

But that doesn’t mean he’s not watching what’s been going on still, and like many in the city, has been captured by the Ramblers’ run.

“It’s going to be fun,’’ Hoiberg said. “Loyola is so much to watch with all the different storylines with Sister Jean and players playing as kids who are still together now. But knowing Bruce and coaching against Bruce, I know he’s going to put a great gameplan together.’’

End of the audition

Antonio Blakeney’s season came to an end on Thursday, after the Bulls announced that further tests showed that he had a non-displaced fracture in his left wrist, leaving the guard obviously feeling disappointment.

“It’s definitely disappointing but stuff like this happens all the time,’’ Blakeney said. “You get hurt, you gotta sit out. It’s out of my control.’’

The first-year guard played in 19 games for the Bulls, averaging 7.9 points and 1.7 rebounds per game, and admitted that he still had more to show.

“I definitely think I showed them a little bit of what I could do, but I definitely think I have a lot more to show,’’ he said.

According to the Bulls training staff, Blakeney injured the wrist in the Knicks game, but the original x-rays done by New York’s medical staff didn’t catch the fracture. He played in the Wednesday loss to Denver, and was given further testing after.

That’s when the small fracture was discovered. He’s expected to be in a cast for six weeks, but did not need surgery.