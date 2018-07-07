Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg opens up about the pressures heading into Year 4

LAS VEGAS – Two topics still leave Fred Hoiberg with a certain amount of uneasiness to discuss.

First and foremost, the Bulls coach still shakes his head in almost disgust when the term “Hoiball’’ is thrown his way.

The nickname for his offense carried weight in his Iowa State days, but now? No thanks, wants nothing to do with it.

Secondly, he seldom gets into his personal feelings, especially on topics of emotions. Call that “The Mayor’’ still in him.

His guard came down a bit on Saturday when talking to the Sun-Times, as Hoiberg was open about knowing exactly what’s at stake this season, especially heading into the fourth year of his five-year contract.

“It’s too hard to operate when you have that mindset of what could potentially happen,’’ Hoiberg said. “You have to live in the moment, and you have to coach in the moment. There is a tremendous amount of pressure that comes with this job for all 30 of us in this position. You just try and go out and handle it as what’s best for the future of the franchise.’’

That also means not dwelling in the past.

Not a big problem for Hoiberg, who has tried to stay even-keeled through the good and bad that has come since taking the coaching chair from Tom Thibodeau. But for his family, well, that’s still a sore spot on what they’ve gone through.

There’s a reason his children started attending fewer home games the past two seasons, and it wasn’t because of that warm welcomed feeling they were receiving at the United Center.

“Again, there’s a lot of pressure in this job, especially in this market, so I understand the pressure and the expectations to get this turned around quickly,’’ Hoiberg said. “You can’t sit around and consume yourself with the negativity that’s out there, you can’t. You have to continue to go out and keep your head down, grind, and do what you can for the betterment of your team.

“I think the hardest things is when it affects your family. When your kids are at games, that’s not easy. It hasn’t always been easy to deal with. That was hard. That was difficult when at games your kids are getting yelled at and that type of thing, but you learn to deal with it and you grow. I’ve been proud of my kids for doing that and fighting through some tough times.’’

Hoiberg critics will describe his first three years as inherited a playoff team and underachieved, then had a 2-0 series lead over Boston in Year 2 and gave it away with four straight losses. That was followed up with a 27-55 season last year.

Those that look at it as the cup half full saw Hoiberg inherit a team divided in chaos with the departure of Thibodeau, and then some bad luck in Year 2 when Rajon Rondo went down in that Boston series, allowing the Celtics to come back.

Then last season, a guy who actually overachieved with that roster, taking them out of a possible top three lottery pick.

How Hoiberg sees it? Useless chatter for him.

His focus is on what he has now. Finally, some continuity.

“One thing I’m really excited about is we’ve got a lot of the same personnel coming back, really for the first time,’’ Hoiberg said. “We’ve had pretty much a completely different roster through the first three years, so one thing I’m looking forward to will be having continuity with this group of players where we have a lot of the things in. That’s what I’m looking forward to.’’

Just don’t call it “Hoiball.’’