Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg takes the high road on Jabari Parker’s comments

ATLANTA – There was no sit-down with Jabari Parker leading into Saturday night’s game in Atlanta.

Heck, it was like pulling teeth to get Fred Hoiberg to even acknowledge what Parker had said less than 24 hours earlier.

“Again, it’s about going out there and executing what we’re trying to do out there,’’ the coach said, when asked if Parker’s comments disappointed him. “We went back and watched some of [the game film Saturday] morning, and hopefully made the adjustments.’’

Following the embarrassing 135-106 loss to the Hornets, Parker did Hoiberg no favors, and more specifically, associate head coach Jim Boylen, who is in charge of many of the team’s defensive schemes and decisions.

“Yeah, but I really felt like we didn’t adjust,’’ Parker said, when asked why there looked to be a lack of effort after that first quarter in Charlotte. “They did a totally different thing [from Wednesday’s game]. Instead of setting a single-side pick-and-roll they set a double-drag, and we couldn’t guard it. We didn’t have a scheme for it, so that kind of buried us. That was our plan. They kept on running it, too.’’

Parker was asked if that fell on coaching or lack of preparation, and responded, “Nah, don’t set me up like that … We didn’t expect it, that’s all. But along with that the energy, I could have controlled that too.’’

Hoiberg was asked about being unable to adjust to Charlotte’s double-drags, and again took the high road, saying, “We missed a few of them, but again overall in going back and watching that film it came down to the hustle plays, the 50-50 balls. When we had opportunities to get on the floor, [Charlotte] was the first on it to get the ball, and that’s what sets the tone for the game.’’

Parker, who was signed to a two-year, $40-million contract last offseason – the Bulls own the second-year option – remained in his regular role off the bench against the Hawks, and the subject seemed to be closed.

Not before Hoiberg did at least get a final word in, defending his assistant coach in Boylen.

“Just over the course of the time we’ve been together, you look at Jim’s track record in this league,’’ Hoiberg said. “He had the No. 1 defense in Indiana. He was on some really good Spurs defensive teams. We had a year where we were fifth, maybe sixth, and third after All-Star break.

“We took a step in the wrong direction the other night. But I’ve seen growth with our team. We put a lot of effort into it. We have long film sessions. Jim does a great job in those. We have a young team. We have to keep growing, keep working.’’

Staying the course

Despite rookie Chandler Hutchison going scoreless in his first NBA start on Friday, Hoiberg kept him in the starting lineup against the Hawks based more on functionality than anything else.

With Hutchison starting against Charlotte, the Bulls actually held a 25-23 lead after the first quarter. After the first quarter against Atlanta, Hutchison was a plus-9 in the plus-minus, while Parker was a minus-12 off the bench.

“It wasn’t the start that cost us the [Charlotte] game,’’ Hoiberg said. “That’s a big reason we’re starting the same way. Chandler did a really good job of going after balls. He had seven rebounds. He didn’t get anything to fall. But his job is to defend and rebound.’’