Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg unplugged, and going all in on the movie ‘Hoosiers’

In Fred Hoiberg’s world Jimmy Chitwood was still getting the last shot.

Running the “Picket Fence’’ to Merle was never even a thought.

Sorry, Coach Norman Dale.

Further apologies to the fictional coach from the classic basketball movie “Hoosiers,’’ Hoiberg was going to make sure there was going to be more action on the sideline inbound play than simply a dribble hand-off, and then a clear-out, isolation play as the clock ticks down.

After all, the days of keeping iso players like Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose happy were long gone for the Bulls coach.

“So here’s what I did … ‘’ Hoiberg said in an excited voice as he started in on the set.

Monday wasn’t the normal conversation with Hoiberg. Post All-Star Weekend is one of the few dead days in the NBA season, so what better time to talk “Hoosiers’’ – a movie very near and dear to the third-year NBA coach.

It actually started earlier this month when my nine-year-old wanted to watch it for the first time. For me it was viewing No. 68 or so, and at that point you start actually thinking more Xs and Os than hugs and tears.

The last play to beat the South Bend Central Bears? Basic to say the least. C’mon Norman Dale, you were better than that.

If you haven’t seen the movie by now … spoiler alert. Stop the rock drawings you’ve been doing in your cave since it was released in 1986.

In a classic David vs. Goliath genre, there’s the small school of Hickory that starts the season off with just seven players, but yet goes through a roller coaster of adversity, and eventually makes it to the 1952 Indiana State Championship game.

The film was loosely based on the 1954 Milan High School championship run, which highlighted the idea that Indiana was one of the last states to have an open state basketball tournament in which there was no separation of classes based on enrollment size.

In the movie, Hickory – led by the sharp-shooting Chitwood – ties the game at 40-40 and gets the steal with 19 seconds left.

Coach Dale – played by Gene Hackman – calls the timeout and wants to use Chitwood as a decoy for the final shot, instead looking to run the “picket fence’’ for Merle.

Nice kid that Merle was, but by all accounts he was 0-for-3 in that game and scoreless up to that point.

Chitwood talks his coach into putting the ball in his hands with the famous “I’ll make it,’’ and the play is drawn up.

An absolutely awful play by the way.

So that’s where Hoiberg comes in.

What did “Hoosiers’’ mean to Hoiberg growing up in Ames, Iowa?

“We watched it as a team when we won the [Iowa High School] state championship in ‘91, so that was right before we went down to the state tournament,’’ Hoiberg said. “[Even before that] I’d seen it 100 times before that. It’s one of my all-time favorites.’’

There was an even closer connection to the movie in 1995, however, after Hoiberg was drafted by the Indiana Pacers in the second round, and was in camp with Indiana high school legend Damon Bailey.

Bailey was a real-life Jimmy Chitwood figure, taking his Bedford High School team to the state title game and upsetting powerhouse Concord High School in front of 41,000 at the Hoosier Dome.

At the time, it was the biggest crowd to ever witness a high school game.

Bailey was Indiana basketball royalty.

“When he showed up it was like the Beatles were coming,’’ Hoiberg said. “He was such a larger-than-life figure in that state. I mean he was on the cover of Sports Illustrated in eighth grade where [former Hoosiers coach] Bobby Knight said he could have started for their Indiana team as an eighth grader.

“For him, there was so much pressure on his shoulders as this kind of chosen one. Bedford was his high school, and to pack the Hoosier Dome, for him to perform the way he did, lead that school over a powerhouse [Concord High School] was incredible. It was really true to what the movie was all about. It was cool to get to know him just because of all the things he went through.’’

Hoiberg didn’t just draw a quick play to pacify one of his beat writers.

He put some serious thought into it, and definitely didn’t skip the details.

Yes, he still let the linebacker-sized Buddy bring the ball up and get it into the hands of Chitwood, but then again, Buddy didn’t have a bad pass the entire movie.

The best part of Hoiberg’s set was the emergency situation. Spraying the ball to Rade for “one of his signature 1-leg set shots,’’ was not only spot on, but actually a great call considering he was the second-best shooter in the film.

Then if Chitwood gets trapped or South Bend opted to blitz him off Rade’s slip screen, Hoiberg had the counter for that, with Merle and Buddy set in the corners – there were no three-pointers back then – and the hard-nosed Everett working opposite for the tip-in.

Tuesday night at the Advocate Center, the Bulls reconvened with a practice for their final 25 games of the regular season.

Hoiberg’s focus was already back in Bulls mode, and the importance these games will have in Year 1 of this rebuild.

For one afternoon, however, it was nice for Hoiberg to talk Hickory, Ames High School, Bailey and Chitwood.

“It’s such a motivational story and just to see all the obstacles that everyone in the film had to overcome from Norman Dale, to the players, kicking guys off, bringing them back on, having to deal with a very unrealistic fan base,’’ Hoiberg said. “It’s just an inspiring movie.

“As a fan of basketball, one of those movies you just never forget.’’

Hoiberg drew up a play to prove it.