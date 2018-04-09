Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg wants his big three available and together this summer

NEW YORK – Fred Hoiberg admitted on Monday that he has already been going through the process of his own exit meetings with his players over the last few days, and his request of each of them is a simple one: Get together and work this summer.

“It is important,’’ Hoiberg said. “It’s going to be a very important offseason for us to get a lot accomplished and kind of get a leg up heading into training camp. We’ve had a couple meetings with players so far, I’ll do more [Tuesday], and we’ll do the rest of them on Thursday after the last game against Detroit. The meetings have gone very good so far, and I think everybody understands the importance of spending time together.’’

Especially his core three players of Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn, who played a total of just 12 games together this season.

“We’ll get the last three weeks [before camp starts] for sure of everybody together, and then over the course of the summer, whether guys do go out to L.A. for a stretch or obviously they’ll be spending a lot of time together in Chicago, just to have that very important time together, just to build that chemistry and to get reps as a team, which we didn’t get many of obviously because of the [knee] rehab that was going on with Zach, so it is important,’’ Hoiberg said.

Dunn has already insisted he was all-in on working with his teammates wherever and whenever, while Markkanen is still looking to finalize his international ball schedule, but seemed pretty open. LaVine not only wanted to meet up with his teammates in Chicago, but was hoping to get them out to Los Angeles for some extra work and bonding time.

“There are times where it will work to get everybody back into town, and again, the way the league is going now, there are a lot of guys that spend a lot of time in L.A. and you get really good runs out there because of the quality of players, a lot of All-Stars going up and down, so I think it is good at some point for our guys to spend time in that type of environment as well,’’ Hoiberg said. “So again, to get a little bit of both, and not have the monotony of being in the same place for the entire summer, I think that’s important as well.’’

Healing with pace

Second-year guard/forward Denzel Valentine, who had arthroscopic knee surgery last week, plans to start up basketball activity in “a few weeks,’’ but admittedly won’t rush back like he did last offseason after ankle surgery.

“The same thing as last summer but I’m not going to have to worry about Summer League,’’ Valentine said. “Just not rush anything. After my surgery last year, I kind of rushed it a little bit. This summer, just take my time, get as healthy as I can get, get better so I can hit the season running next year.’’