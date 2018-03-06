Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg was still seething over Monday’s lack of leadership

A night’s sleep and 12 hours away from the team obviously didn’t take.

There was Fred Hoiberg Tuesday afternoon, still visibly angered by the effort of his players in the wake of the 105-89 loss to Boston, and demanding more over the final 19 games left in the regular season.

And as far as the excuse card of the ever-changing lineups being played? Hoiberg wasn’t having any of that either.

“It can’t affect your effort,’’ Hoiberg said before the start of practice. “I don’t care who’s on the floor. It can’t affect your effort. I talked about this [Monday] night, I thought our second unit at least kept playing. Denzel [Valentine], specifically, without him we score 50 points [Monday] night. He was the one guy who kept playing and was talking in the huddles. That’s what you guys don’t see, guys in the huddle trying to keep the team going. Everybody else had a deer in the headlights look.’’

Specifically, the new-look starting unit of Bobby Portis, David Nwaba, Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn.

Falling behind 26-5 in the first quarter was evidence of that.

“It was painful to watch that game,’’ Hoiberg said. “Usually, you go back and watch [the film] and you say, ‘You know, it really wasn’t as bad as I thought it was.’ Or if you play really well, you say, ‘It wasn’t as good as I thought it was.’ But [Monday] night was every bit as bad as I thought it was in watching it the first time. And again, when we’re out here and running our scripts and flying around and getting to our spots and moving the ball and making unselfish plays and then when things aren’t going well, we become five individuals on the floor. And that can’t happen.’’

The latest challenge Hoiberg issued to the group in the wake of their 42nd loss of the season was in the leadership department.

With the front office deciding to ground veterans like Robin Lopez and Justin Holiday since the All-Star Game, making them inactive on most nights, Hoiberg admitted that his young players have not stepped up in the leadership role.

“You need somebody to step up,’’ Hoiberg said. “You can use the excuse that our two best guys as far as Robin and Justin are not in the lineup and we’ve got off to horrendous starts without those guys in there, but somebody has got to take the ownership and be the leader and pull guys together when things aren’t going well.

“We completely shut down [Monday] night and got embarrassed.’’

Enter Dunn, who at least sounded like a guy that was willing to try and take on that leadership role – uncomfortable with it or not.

“Yeah, after [Monday] night’s game, I realized that,’’ Dunn said, when asked if the point guard should naturally grab the reins in that department. “I’ve got to be the leader of the group because I play the point guard position. It’s my job to get everybody in the right position. It’s my job to make sure everybody’s competing and playing hard each and every minute on the floor. These next [19] games, I’m definitely going to pick it up from there.’’

Someone better.

“What we’re really searching for is who is going to emerge as the leader of this group, especially with Robin and Justin not playing a lot right now,’’ Hoiberg said. “That’s a big part of this. Who is going to emerge as a leader and get us through these tough times? We’re still searching for that.’’

And running short on time.