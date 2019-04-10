Bulls coach Jim Boylen admits that playing for him ‘might not be for everybody’

PHILADELPHIA – The perception is the perception in Jim Boylen’s world.

The Bulls coach can try and change it, try and do damage control, but why start now?

“I don’t know if I can worry about that,’’ Boylen said on Wednesday. “I’ve never really worried about that stuff since I took over the job.’’

Maybe that’s why he barely flinched when asked about a recent NBA player poll in which he finished second in the category of “Which coach – aside from your own – would you not want to play for?’’

Boylen grabbed 21.1 percent of the vote, while former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau finished first (34.6 percent).

Did Boylen help himself with his first week on the job back on Dec. 3 when he took over? As far as the outside media and other teams around the league were concerned, obviously not.

In that first week alone Boylen was part of a franchise-record 56-point loss to Boston, an attempted two-player coup to boycott a practice, a change in the assistant coaching staff, the forming of a leadership committee, running suicides in practice, and all the while the first-year coach not backing down on the idea that this was a group that needed to toughen up.

It took some time and a few rough moments, but for the most part his players have bought in. The perception from around the league, however? That’s an uphill battle, and one that Boylen doesn’t place as a high priority to take on.

“Trying to do what’s right for the guys we have, try to be direct and honest,’’ Boylen said of where his focus is. “We obviously have guys around here that want to be coached, honor Bulls across their chest. That might not be for everybody. It might not be. But I know what winning looks like. I’ve been a part of it, and we’re going to try and build this culture to be a winning culture.’’

And as far as when it comes time for the Bulls to open up the wallet and go after a big-named free agent, Boylen is confident that once he sits down and talks to a guy they will see what he’s really about.

“I don’t know a player truly until I coached him,’’ Boylen said. “Guys aren’t going to know me until they play here or played for us. Everywhere I’ve been I’ve had great relationships with players, and worked hard for them, cared for them, and told them the truth.’’

Veteran Otto Porter was vouching for that.

Porter was acquired from Washington on Feb. 6, and had no idea what to expect from his new coach. He knows now, and has embraced it. Now, Porter is trying to play the role of coach whisperer and get his younger teammates to understand it.

“I think it’s very important that the guys understand what he’s trying to say as far as everybody needs to be on the same page,’’ Porter said. “We have one goal in common and that’s to win championships. Guys have to buy into that.

“He’s definitely old school, and I’m old school. I kind of like it, but that’s what you’re going to need. You’re going to need someone that tells you what it is.’’

A style and mentality that Boylen doesn’t plan on changing, either.

“Change is hard on people,’’ Boylen said. “There was a shock to the system here that I thought was necessary, although at times painful and difficult. I think we’re going to see benefits of that not only this year, but in the future.’’