Bulls coach Jim Boylen holds himself accountable for Lauri Markkanen’s growth

OKLAHOMA CITY – Looking in the mirror hasn’t been Jim Boylen’s problem his first two weeks on the job.

That’s why he takes the development of Lauri Markkanen so personal.

As far as Boylen was concerned, he has a special relationship with the second-year 7-footer. So while he’s looking for positive development from all his players, he’s deeply invested in Markkanen reaching what Boylen feels is superstar status.

Anything short of that Boylen is putting on his own plate.

“It’s been a blessing for me because I went to Europe the last two years and spent time with his coaches over there, and his family, so we have a very strong bond,’’ Boylen said on Monday. “He can look at me and I can look at him, and we kind of know exactly what we’re thinking and what needs to be done. That’s a real benefit for me on the seventh game on the job.’’

So far, not so great for Markkanen, who admitted that he needs to get in shape after missing the first 23 games of the regular season with a right elbow injury. In his first six games under Boylen, Markkanen was averaging 16 points, but only shooting 35 percent from the field.

Both numbers are expected to vastly improve as Markkanen gets back into shape, and the nice thing is Boylen feels like he can push Markkanen to make sure they do.

“Yeah, it’s a big deal,’’ Boylen said of getting Markkanen to the next level. “A great responsibility. He is one of the centerpieces of our franchise going forward. He has the character and the want-to to be a superstar in this league, and it’s just about taking the proper steps.

“If we can keep him healthy then I think he’s a guy that can be that guy. It’s so exciting when you have a guy like that. And a guy that takes coaching, accepts coaching, wants to be coached, wants to be taught, wants to be pushed. It’s a great fit for us and for me.’’

More than Boylen may know.

While there were several players that initially resisted the Boylen way of life after he took over for Fred Hoiberg on Dec. 3, Markkanen was not one of them. Meaningful, because Markkanen was also a big supporter of Hoiberg’s, but quickly let management know that he was also in Boylen’s corner.

“I think the one thing I love about him the most is whatever minutes we give him, whatever assignment he has, he’s thankful for them,’’ Boylen said. “And when he’s not playing or not in, he’s a team guy.

“There’s not a selfish bone in that dude’s body.’’

Latest on LaVine

The ankle injury to Zach LaVine doesn’t appear to be anything more than the original diagnosis of a sprained deltoid ligament.

That’s the good news. The fact that Boylen said that there was swelling and fluid in the ankle area, however, makes a quick return a bit tricky. The Bulls still won’t put a timetable on a LaVine return, specifically because everyone bounces back differently from that injury.

“Sometime guys bounce back really quick, sometimes it takes a little time, but the process is moving forward,’’ Boylen said.

Down a Jabari

Boylen didn’t have to worry about answering questions about Jabari Parker’s benching on Monday, especially after the forward was the latest Bulls player hit with the illness going around the team, forcing him to miss the game against the Thunder.

Parker was the 13th member of the Bulls traveling party to get hit with the illness.