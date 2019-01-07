Bulls coach Jim Boylen is all for Fred Hoiberg getting a chance with the TWolves

Besides an exchange of text messages right after Fred Hoiberg was fired last month and his assistant Jim Boylen took over his seat with the Bulls, the two have had no contact.

A strained relationship? Just life in the NBA? Likely both, but that doesn’t mean Boylen wasn’t hoping that the Hoiberg to the Timberwolves rumors weren’t true.

“Absolutely he does,’’ Boylen said on Monday, when asked if Hoiberg deserved another chance to coach in the Association. “The best coaches at every level have been let go. I mean, you could list them. I could list them.

“I learned a ton when I was let go at [University of] Utah [in 2011]. I learned a ton and grew a bunch and that’s what it’s about. You take your moments at this level and you learn and you grow and if it doesn’t work out where you’re at, you move to the next one.’’

How close the Bulls and Timberwolves have been interwoven the last few seasons has been well documented.

Minnesota hired Tom Thibodeau after he was fired by the Bulls, and then the two teams made a huge trade in sending Jimmy Butler to Thibodeau in exchange for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the draft rights for Lauri Markkanen.

In the meanwhile, Taj Gibson, Derrick Rose and Luol Deng have each found their way up to Minnesota in helping Thibodeau break a 13-year dry spell from the postseason, landing the Timberwolves in the playoffs last year.

Hoiberg was fired last month, and the Sun-Times reported he still wanted to coach in the NBA first and foremost, before weighing a college job.

Well, look at what job just opened up.

Minnesota blindsided Thibodeau on Sunday, despite the fact that the team had won two-straight games, firing him from both his head coaching and his basketball operations duties. Guess whose name was quickly atop the rumor list to replace him?

That’s right, Hoiberg, who was an assistant GM with Minnesota, still has a home up there, and was loved by ownership.

Those rumors calmed a bit by Monday afternoon, especially with Ryan Saunders getting a chance to right the ship for the time being. Saunders, who worked as an assistant under Thibodeau, is also the son of former Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders.

LaVine knows Saunders from his time with Minnesota, and gave him the thumbs up.

“Very happy for him,’’ LaVine said. “His Dad, obviously, Flip drafted me and hopefully I think he might be a Hall of Fame coach one day. But it’s big for him, I know he’s going to be stepping out there for the first time as a head coach so with that Saunders name it’s going to be big for him and his family. I’m happy for him.

“He started off as skill and development, and worked his way up. Hard worker, he knows what he’s talking about. Obviously coaching is in his bloodline, so obviously there’s gonna be first night jitters but I think he’s very prepared for this opportunity.’’

As far as what exactly happened with Thibodeau in Minnesota and why it ended so quickly, the reasons are many depending on who is giving those reasons. LaVine, however, may have summed it up best.

“It’s the NBA, man,’’ LaVine said. “I talked to [Minnesota guard] Tyus [Jones] a little bit, just seeing what happened and he just told me that after the game he just got fired. They were all a little surprised because they just started to play well but, NBA man. We just had the same thing happen.’’

NOTE: The Bulls waived MarShon Brooks and Michael Carter-Williams on Monday, after acquiring Carter-Williams from Houston for a highly-protected second-round pick and cash.