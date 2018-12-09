Whether Bulls players like his style or not, Jim Boylen is betting on himself

NBA teams seldom have two-and-a-half hour practices outside of training camp.

They usually don’t practice after back-to-back games in the heat of a December schedule that has three games in four nights.

And 90-minute shootarounds? Almost unheard of.

So of course there was a players-only meeting Sunday afternoon, followed by the obligatory team meeting, in which coaches then joined the fray.

Even that came with some discrepancy, as the players said they had the team meeting and approached Boylen about joining in and eventually skipping a physical practice, while Boylen had a different story when he was asked how it all went down.

“Um. No. Ah, I think it was just a communication, a little bit of both,’’ Boylen said. “This is what I think is necessary [Sunday]. And they felt they needed a voice and talk too. And that’s cool.

“It was a merging. It wasn’t they came on my side, I came on their side. It was a family having a discussion of how we want to operate this family.’’

More Bulls craziness?

Maybe, but there is a method behind Boylen’s madness, and it starts with the newly-hired head coach betting on himself. A bet that he is all-in on.

Last Monday when Boylen took over for Fred Hoiberg and met with the media, the one topic he was uncomfortable talking about was his current contract situation, and what kind of bump in pay he would take with the added responsibility from his previous title of associate head coach.

“You know what, I’m really not ready to discuss that right now,’’ Boylen said then.

That’s because there was little to discuss.

According to a league source, Boylen hasn’t asked for a bump in pay with his new title. He’s operating with his current deal – at least for the rest of the 2018-19 campaign – making just over $800,000. His hope is that he does put a handprint on this roster, he establishes a tougher mentality with his players, and the Bulls front office does commit to him for next season.

That’s when increased finances can be discussed.

A gamble?

Big-time.

Boylen, like Hoiberg, was signed through next season anyway. That means the Bulls were committed to paying the two about $5.8 million either way.

If Boylen would have pushed for a bump in pay and gotten it, and it doesn’t work out the remainder of this season, the Bulls would have gone into a coaching search this summer already down over at least $6-million-plus in coaching salary, with the price of admission for a new coach again in that $4 to $5 million-a-year territory.

The idea of board chairman Jerry Reinsdorf spending close to $11 million just for next season for three head coaches and only one is working for him, well, that’s not his modus operandi.

So yes, Boylen did the Bulls a big favor, and in return was given a bit of a commitment from management, starting with not having “interim’’ attached to his title.

However, that also means Boylen needs results. Not necessarily wins and losses, but results that the organization deems sustainable in Year 2 of the rebuild. If that means pushing his young roster to the brink of a mutiny, so be it.

That’s what Sunday started to feel like – NBA players starting to push back.

“The main thing is we needed to get a lot of stuff off our chest,’’ guard Zach LaVine said.

LaVine’s hope is they did. For now.

“I don’t think anybody in here thought we were going to ease into this thing,’’ Boylen said. “That’s not my personality. That’s not how you effect change. We’re not easing into anything.’’