Bulls coach Jim Boylen isn’t about to start apologizing for muddying up games

TORONTO – The Bulls traveling party arrived to the Scotiabank Arena about 10 minutes later than expected Sunday afternoon.

“I think the driver circled past the entrance [to the arena] like four times,’’ one Bulls player said of the snafu hours before the tip-off against the Toronto Raptors.

There it was – even the bus rides are ugly for the Bulls these days.

Really the only thing Jim Boylen would apologize for.

“Sorry we’re late,’’ Boylen said of the bus ride in. “We had a detour.’’

For the old-school style of play and doing everything he could to get his players to ugly up the game? No apology necessary or given as far as Boylen was concerned.

“We have to crawl before we walk, and we’ve got to walk before we run,’’ Boylen said, reiterating the style of offense the Bulls (10-27) will continue to play for the time being.

Problem was they were crawling through the rebounding department far too often when it mattered, and that was a huge factor in the 95-89 loss to Toronto.

“It’s gut-wrenching,’’ Boylen said of the fact that the Raptors had 17 offensive rebounds and 24 second-chance points. “We had a couple guys run out after the contest, and you’ve got to get back into the scoring area and get the ball. We’ll work on that, we’ll coach that. We gave up 24 second chance and 21 [points] off turnovers, so we gave up [45] points off things that I think we’ve got to control better. So that’s what we’ve got to coach.’’

Not that Boylen’s group didn’t at least make it interesting, muddying up the first quarter to hold the early 20-14 lead at the end of that first 12-minute stanza.

But even without Kyle Lowry and Jonas Valanciunas available because of injuries, Toronto showed the young Bulls exactly why they have a 27-11 record, including a 14-4 record in their own backyard.

It would have been the fourth win in their last five games for the Bulls, but instead it was just another reminder of the work they still have to put in for Boylen to be satisfied.

“We have to do the basics of the game better, which is space it, post it, pass it, drive it,’’ Boylen said of what he’s trying to instill in his group. “Our paint drives are up, our finishing numbers are up. Those are the things I’m looking at. I don’t even know, to be honest with you, what guys are averaging playing for us right now. And then the constant has got to be the defensive end of the floor.’’

Which it wasn’t the full 48 minutes, especially with the rebounding.

“Those offensive rebounds killed us,’’ guard Zach LaVine said. “Sometimes the bounces just don’t go your way. I think that’s the main thing that killed us, is the second-chance points and the offensive rebounds. We were hanging tough.’’

That’s the aspect of Sunday the Bulls were trying to embrace.

Despite the miscues they made Toronto work for everything. LaVine especially wore the loss, considering he went 3-for-17 from the field and felt like he left a lot of points out on the floor.

“I’m still coming off this [injured left] ankle, so still don’t have this lift, but I’ve got to make them regardless,’’ LaVine said. “It’s just one of those days. I wish I could just go back and make them because I know at least five of them I could make. The rest were tough ones, but it bounces it that way sometimes.’’