Bulls coach Jim Boylen reminds his bench players nothing is promised next year

There is still urgency in these final 13 games as far as Jim Boylen is concerned.

The Bulls coach has been reiterating that message to his players, especially his bench personnel, reminding them that very little is promised for next season.

“Huge, huge, and I tell them that, and I tell that every day,’’ Boylen said of the significance these remaining games could have for his reserves. “Nothing is more important than the next game, the next possession, the next practice. I tell them my goal for them is to play the next 10 years. I hope the 10 years is with us, with the Bulls, a great franchise, a great city, but I want them to play 10 years for themselves and their family. That starts today, it starts with the next possession. I believe that, I’ve seen it happen.

“You don’t know who is watching. You’re always being evaluated at this level by somebody. There will be five-to-seven scouts here [Tuesday], whether they’re advanced guys or pro personnel guys, and I think part of our job, part of my job, is to raise them up, help them get an opportunity, and tell them the truth. I try and do that.’’

And the truth is the Bulls bench has been very mediocre once all the injuries changed roles and lifted G-League talent – in some instances – to the NBA level.

Even more important for this current Bulls bench, however? There’s also a cruel numbers game to weigh.

As it stands right now, the Bulls have nine players with guaranteed contracts next season, plus factor in at least one, likely two draft picks on the roster come June. They are expected to also do some free-agent shopping, so say they add a veteran come July.

That means possibly 12 spots already spoken for, while the likes of Ryan Arcidiacono, Shaquille Harrison, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Wayne Selden are hoping they’ve made enough of an impact, either with the Bulls or another NBA team, to warrant a spot somewhere next season.

That’s why Boylen has been trying to beat that message home with his bench.

“Absolutely this stretch is important,’’ Harrison said. “I mean even as a basketball player, anytime you step on the court you should be a competitor, should want to win, should want to get better, so I don’t care if it’s the first game of the season or the last game of the season, you should have that same intensity, same mindset.

“But for us bench guys, it’s an opportunity that a lot of people in this world don’t get, so I say take advantage of it.’’

Flashback

Boylen was an assistant coach for the Rockets back in the 1995 season, and remembers the infamous altercation former Houston guard Vernon Maxwell had with a fan in Portland.

While Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook kept his back and forth with a Utah fan on just a verbal level the other night, it still resonated with Boylen, especially with the idea of player safety coming up.

“Well, [the players] are our greatest asset, so I’m sure they’ll figure it out,’’ Boylen said. “Yeah, we got to protect the guys, man. It’s their league and they’re our biggest asset.

“From what I know about Russell Westbrook he’s a worker, cares about the game, he was an MVP of the league, heard he’s got a great heart. I’ve been in those situations. I was back in the day with Vernon Maxwell, had an altercation with a fan in Portland, and it’s not good stuff.’’