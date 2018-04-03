Bulls continue defying the odds, as Lauri Markkanen leads them over Charlotte

The stance from the Bulls players has been consistent all year long.

They don’t care about draft position.

They’re not worried about lottery balls in a machine.

And for the fans that want them to try less in games, they really have no use for you.

That was reiterated once again on Tuesday in the 120-114 win over Charlotte.

“You just got to take a step back and realize that this is your job, to come here and compete,’’ guard/forward Denzel Valentine said. “You can’t worry about the franchise’s plans, or this and that, or what people want you to do. You just got to do your job as far as making sure I’m ready to play and when I’m in the game I’m playing the best I can of my abilities. Making the right plays, shooting the right shots, playing defense, and if people don’t like it, the team doesn’t like it, then whatever.

“But as long as you can say that you competed and played your best, that’s all that matters in my eyes.’’

That shouldn’t be an easy task for the Bulls these days.

Not the “competed’’ part. Win or lose they’ve done a fairly decent job in that department. Playing their best? Not so easy when they remained completely shorthanded.

Valentine (left knee) was shut down for the rest of the season before the game with the Hornets, joining Kris Dunn (turf toe), Zach LaVine (left knee), Paul Zipser (foot), Antonio Blakeney (wrist), and now possibly Noah Vonleh (calf), who left the game against the Hornets.

Throw in the fact that veteran big man Robin Lopez remained active, but just not getting much playing time, and this should be a crawl to the finish line rather than a sprint.

In winning their third-straight game, however, the Bulls are now 27-51, despite repeated efforts by the front office to make winning more and more difficult. Whether it was trading Nikola Mirotic, benching Lopez and Justin Holiday until the NBA stepped in, limiting the minutes for Lauri Markkanen, or shutting down minor injuries for the remainder of the year, the Bulls continued overachieving.

Credit coach Fred Hoiberg – or blame him – depending on your stance.

Dunn chose to go that first route on Tuesday, offering up his vote of confidence for Hoiberg even with all signs pointing towards at least a fourth year for the coach.

Dunn was discussing how important it was to get his “swagger’’ back this season, and credited his teammates, and especially his coaching staff for helping that process along.

So of course he was all for making sure Hoiberg and his system stay intact.

“I think it’s very important,’’ Dunn said of Hoiberg’s return. “He was one of the main guys who helped me get my swagger back. He was one of the main guys who helped this team get into that run where we had that winning streak. He always stays positive throughout, no matter what the situation was, to the injuries to all the negative talk, to the tanking talk, to anything.

“He’s always been positive with this group. He allowed this group to stay sane with that. He’s definitely important.”

What was important against the sinking Hornets was Sean Kilpatrick scoring 19 fourth-quarter points, and Markkanen finishing with 24 points in just 24 minutes of playing time.

The bad news on the tank front? New York lost, so now the Bulls are tied for the eighth-worst record.

“That’s what you want,’’ Hoiberg said after the latest win. “You want your guys to go out and compete at the highest level, and we’re doing that across the board.’’