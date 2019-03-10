Bulls continue learning hard lessons in Motown, as Pistons runaway with the win

DETROIT – It’s not exactly a final 14-game stretch filled with many landmines.

The Lakers will limp into the United Center on Tuesday to face the Bulls, and there’s still two games with Washington, two with New York, a visit to Phoenix, and then taking on a 76ers team twice in the last week that could be resting for its postseason run.

And just because Detroit completed the unique back-to-back, regular-season home-and-home sweep on Sunday afternoon, doesn’t mean the Bulls have any sort of plans to take their foot off the pedal, as they continue to try and win as many games as possible – draft lottery position be damned.

Yes, while the 131-108 loss to Detroit didn’t sit well with Jim Boylen, especially because it gave the division rivals the season series sweep, what he continues to hear from his core players does resonate with the first-year head coach.

Not only do the likes of Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen make it known to Boylen their playoff aspirations, but how quickly they want those aspirations to become reality.

“It’s talked about,’’ Boylen said. “They understand our urgency to [be a playoff team], but it starts with playing the right way now, understanding that these are big games now. To be a playoff team you’ve got to play two good halves, not just one. You’ve got to adjust when a team is making a run, all the things we talk about.’’

All the things they didn’t do once again against Detroit (34-31).

Like in the Friday loss, the start was solid and crisp. But also like in the Friday loss, the fall was quick and embarrassing.

Not finishing off the first half well, led to a poor start of the second half, and just like that the Bulls (19-49) lost their second-straight game, as well as their fourth in their last five games.

“We’ve got to learn from the Pistons,’’ Boylen said after the latest lesson taught by Detroit. “They’ve got a couple stars, good role players, they’ve got guys that play their minutes, they have a maturity. They’re a good example of maybe who we can be, how we have to grow, what we need to learn.’’

Not that Boylen felt like the rematch would be easy, especially with his leading scorer sidelined, as LaVine missed the game with soreness in his knee and general “wear and tear.’’

Then there’s also the little matter of dealing with the physicality of Detroit’s frontcourt, which for a second consecutive game was an issue.

Blake Griffin followed up his 27-point performance with 28 on Sunday, while Andre Drummond went 20 points and 24 rebounds on Friday, finishing with 16 and 15 on Sunday.

Markkanen had to deal with both of them.

“Obviously [Griffin] is a physical player on the block,’’ Markkanen said, when asked where Griffin ranked in physicality. “He’s definitely up there. And Drummond is a different beast on the boards.’’

Markkanen admitted that he would watch the film on both, and look for some more tips.

It will take much more than that, however, if the Bulls want to make the jump that the Pistons have.

“Playoff teams get locked in, they’re all together as one – the starters, the bench – everybody comes in and plays their role, does their job for the sake of the team and the sake of winning,’’ veteran forward Otto Porter said. “We’ve definitely got to learn from that. How they control the game, how their coaches put them in position of where they can be successful, and how they respond.

“We want to be that team next year. We want to be a playoff contender, making plays, doing good for us. We’re young, and we’re still learning.’’