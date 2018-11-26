Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg was getting defensive, and hoping help was on the way

There are still some serious lulls in the Bulls defense, but there is at least progress.

Considering how short-handed and undermanned the roster has been on a nightly basis, that will have to do for now.

Yes, the Bulls entered this week still ranked 23rd in points allowed (113 per game), but moved up to 14th overall in opponents’ field goal percentage (.455) and were 17th overall in three-point percentage allowed (.349). Baby steps?

Sure, and coach Fred Hoiberg was embracing it.

“We have seen a lot of growth since the beginning of the season, and when we do get into trouble, a lot of it is when we turn the ball over and teams get out in transition on us,’’ Hoiberg said on Monday. “It’s hard to get back and set your defense.’’

It looked almost impossible the first few weeks of the regular season, as the Bulls were transitioning to a switching-style defense, rather than last year’s ever-changing defensive philosophy with associate head coach Jim Boylen as the main architect.

The Sun-Times reported at the end of last season that the Bulls brass wanted the coaching staff to install a more clear-cut concept that the team could lean on from game-to-game, rather than a defense that would change from night-to-night based on matchups.

Like more teams are doing throughout the league, Boylen embraced a switching-style of defense back in training camp, but it obviously had some rough moments. Exhibit A was the 149-point outburst Golden State threw on the Bulls back on Oct. 29, and not the only evidence of just how rough the transition was going.

“We still are throwing different coverages out there,’’ Hoiberg said, when asked where he felt the defense was these days. “A lot of teams have one set defensive plan, but we’re still throwing different things out, a lot of times based on personnel or who we have in the game. Robin [Lopez’s] coverage is different than Wendell [Carter’s] coverage, it’s different from [Cristiano] Felicio’s coverage because they have different strengths on that side of the ball.

“The important thing is we’re making progress.’’

Even better news for Hoiberg is that progress could get a huge lift soon, as both Kris Dunn (left knee) and Bobby (Portis) started non-contact practice routines this week.

Dunn is the best perimeter defender the Bulls have, while Portis had taken the role of vocal leader on the defensive end before being sidelined with the injury.

The new NBA

Hoiberg isn’t the only coach in the Association dealing with the new freedom of movement rules that are handcuffing defenses.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was asked by long-time Hall of Fame NBA writer Sam Smith, 70, about his usually stellar defensive team now falling on hard times and responded, “I’m glad you’re not playing tonight, because we might have trouble stopping you. Does that put it in a nutshell for you?

“It’s very difficult. It’s been spread for a while, but the rules have helped that spread to a great degree this year as you well know. It’s very difficult to guard people. We’re just used to being a good defensive team and I think the teams that do win in the end are good defensive teams, like Golden State, they’re a good defensive team. We were second in defensive efficiency last year. Right now we’re 22nd. That’s new for me and it’s not for lack of trying.’’