Bulls’ Denzel Valentine has setback during supposed quick return

Denzel Valentine believes someday he’ll be a factor in the NBA.

And someday soon.

He is very open about stating that, whether outsiders believe the former Michigan State standout or not. So confidence isn’t the problem with the Bulls’ 14th overall pick from the 2016 draft.

His health, however, is.

That again reared its ugly head on Saturday, when the Bulls announced the believed-left ankle sprain that was supposed to heal and have him back on the court this week, is actually a bone bruise that has now sidelined him for at least another two weeks.

“It is frustrating, especially because it’s the start of the season, home opener, you know,’’ Valentine said of the latest setback. “You just feel the energy. It just feels like I’m supposed to be out there. It kind of sucks because I put a lot of work in this summer, and just being around the guys and everything, you want to be out there so bad. Things happen for a reason.

“That we know what’s going on, I at least have a timeframe and can kind of be patient with it a little bit, so it’s bad news, but it’s good news at the same time because it gives me some time to actually get ready.’’

The immediate plan is for Valentine to be re-evaluated in two weeks, and if the bruise has healed they’ll then figure out where his conditioning is and a more definitive return date.

That’s all it is now for the key reserve – a waiting game.

“I’m a fighter, not a quitter,’’ Valentine said. “I’m a winner so I just deal with the hand that’s dealt, you know. If this is how it’s going to be, it’s how it’s going to be. I can’t sit here and be negative about it. It is what it is. I just got to fight, stay mentally strong, and this is going to be [sweet] when I come back and have a great year.’’

That’s what the organization was counting on this season to be for Valentine, who was projected to be a valuable play-making forward/guard off the bench.

Now, the Bulls just have to hope that the left ankle, which was already surgically repaired back in 2017, isn’t going to continue being a roadblock in his development.

“My ankle is actually feeling better,’’ Valentine said. “It’s just some healing … it’s just time. I don’t think it’s anything where I can’t walk or anything, so I’m still going to be able to do stuff. And I don’t think I’ll fall that far behind, but I’ll be fine.’’

The Dunn plan

Kris Dunn missed his second-straight game on Saturday because of the birth of his son, but according to coach Fred Hoiberg, Dunn will play in Dallas on Monday night.

Dunn, who left Philadelphia before the season tip-off, is scheduled to fly to Dallas Monday afternoon, and once again take over his starting duties.

While he was absent, Cameron Payne handled the starting duties, while Ryan Arcidiacono again backed up Payne. Newly-signed point guard Tyler Ulis also dressed, and according to Hoiberg, was picking up the offense and defense quickly since they signed him last week.

New look

A team source confirmed a report that the Bulls will sign guard Shaquille Harrison on Sunday, waiving big man Omer Asik.

Asik, who came over in the Nikola Mirotic trade, was away from the team since the start of training camp dealing with inflammatory arthritis.