Bulls shut down Denzel Valentine for remainder of season

Denzel Valentine will not play for the remainder of the season. | Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

And another one bites the dust.

The Bulls announced Tuesday that guard Denzel Valentine will miss the remainder of the season.

The news comes after the Bulls decided to shut down Kris Dunn (toe) and Zach LaVine (tendinitis in his left knee) for the remaining five games.

It’s also unclear if Paul Zipser will see any action in the final two weeks of the season. He’ll miss his fifth-straight game Tuesday after the team listed him as out while he deals with foot soreness.

Valentine had an MRI Monday after experiencing swelling in his knee. He will have an arthroscopic debridement on his left knee Wednesday morning.

Valentine appeared in 77 games with 37 starts this season and averaged 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He shot 41.7 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from the three-point range.