Bulls doing everything they can to downplay Lauri Markkanen injury ‘hangover’

Lauri Markkanen strolled by a gathered media on Wednesday, smile on face, brace still on his right arm.

Asked if there was anything to read into that smile by his second-year big man, however, Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg offered up a cruel dose of reality.

“Still the same,’’ Hoiberg said of Markkanen’s timetable. “He’s working on range of motion now. He’s still in the brace most of the day.’’

And just like that the most understated preseason injury in maybe the entire Eastern Conference moved into week two.

The Bulls have done their best to try and gloss over Markkanen spraining his right elbow on just the third day of camp, but it slowly has transformed an organization that had aspirations of sneaking into the bottom of the playoff seeding into what could be another season of tanking.

Hoiberg came into the season ready to hand the scoring reins over to the 7-footer, admittedly drawing up a lot of offensive sets that would go through the 2017-18 All-Rookie First Teamer.

Not only that, but Markkanen also allowed for Jabari Parker to start at the three, while keeping a solid bench with Justin Holiday and Bobby Portis headlining the reserves.

Holiday was forced into the starting lineup through the first three games, and not only has it been apparent that the Bulls offense sorely misses Markkanen’s outside shooting, but his absence has disrupted the entire rotation.

Enough so that Hoiberg was again experimenting with starting lineups against the Pacers, going with Parker off the bench and moving Portis into the vacancy left by Markkanen.

Asked if his team was suffering from a Markkanen hangover, however, Hoiberg did his best to downplay it.

“I don’t know if it’s a hangover,’’ Hoiberg said. “Roles changed at that time, when Lauri, it was determined he was going to be out for an extended period. But you can’t use that as an excuse for going out and taking bad shots and splintering when you hit the adversity. Don’t care who’s on the floor, you’ve got to find a way to battle through those tough stretches and it’s an area we need to get better at.’’

And soon.

The start of the regular season is a week away, and the six-to-eight week timetable on Markkanen’s return is definitely not on the quick path.

With his arm in a brace most of the day, he can do conditioning and shoot with his left, but for a guy that came into camp with 17 pounds of added muscle, there’s no doubt that some of that will be lost.

Then there are the concerns of when he does get back, what type of team will he return to?

Roles will be defined by last November, so will players like Zach LaVine and Parker stand down for the offense to focus back on Markkanen?

Either way, Markkanen’s injury was a huge setback and the Bulls are still feeling the aftermath of it.

Valentine update

Denzel Valentine (left ankle) is yet to practice since suffering the injury last week, but according to Hoiberg, is starting to see more work on the floor.

The Bulls play their final preseason game on Friday, and while it’s doubtful he’ll be available for that, Hoiberg was still hoping to have him ready for the start of the season in Philadelphia.

“Yeah, we’ll see these next couple days how he responds,’’ Hoiberg said. “He’s day-to-day.’’