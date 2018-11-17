Payback doesn’t come for coach Fred Hoiberg, as Bulls drop fourth-straight game

The way Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg saw it, heck yeah, Nick Nurse still owed him.

Call it an Iowa thing.

Back when Hoiberg was the “it’’ guy in all things basketball throughout the state of Iowa, Nurse was holding basketball clinics at the nearby Carroll Recreation Center in Carroll, Iowa.

“I’ve known Nick for a long time,’’ Hoiberg said Saturday. “I used to work Nick’s camps … I’d go over there and he’d pay me $50 for three hours of work. It wasn’t very good [pay-wise].’’

Back-pay wasn’t coming Hoiberg’s way on Saturday, either.

With Bulls guard Zach LaVine sidelined with illness, being down five key players against the Raptors (13-4) was almost asking the impossible, and it proved to be as Toronto – minus star Kawhi Leonard (rest) – rolled the Bulls 122-83 at the United Center.

It was the fourth-straight loss for Hoiberg’s suddenly crawling roster, and the third straight loss that could be filed under the “embarrassing’’ category.

So while the fourth-year coach – usually known for being even-tempered – would admittedly love to take numerous players to the verbal woodshed, he’s also very aware of just how fragile the psyche of this roster is these days.

“Part of it is to try and keep our spirits up right now,’’ Hoiberg said. “There’s plenty of times I’ve been overly pissed, and again, we have film sessions, practices behind closed doors where we have some pretty heated moments, but when a team is reeling that’s not the time to do it. You gotta try and lift them up, you gotta talk about the things we did well, and you’ve got to take positives out of every performance.’’

Hard to find against Toronto.

At least in Friday night’s meltdown in Milwaukee, there was a first half of textbook basketball. With no LaVine, as well as already down Lauri Markkanen, Bobby Portis, Kris Dunn and Denzel Valentine, it was the Bulls bringing a knife to a gun fight.

That meant more stagnant moments from an offense that far too often forgets to show up in the third quarter of games this season.

Toronto was the latest example, as a 13-point halftime deficit grew to 33 by the time the third was over, as the home team was outscored 32-12.

Just how bad were the numbers in that 12-minute stanza turned nightmare?

The Bulls shots 4-for-19 (21.1 percent), including 2-for-7 from three, while getting outrebounded 15-8 and allowing 11 points off five turnovers.

Justin Holiday played all 12 minutes of the quarter, and finished minus-20 in the plus/minus category.

Meanwhile, Toronto found life very easy in the quarter, shooting 11-for-21 (52.4 percent), and 4-for-9 (44.4 percent) from three.

“Playing against definitely some high-caliber teams, we’re short a couple players, but other than that all three of the games we lost badly, we got off to a very good start and I feel like we get too comfortable,’’ rookie Wendell Carter said after the latest loss. “We kind of go our separate ways, not even in a bad way, but a good way, feeling like we got the game won. They knock down a couple threes and we’re looking at one another, trying to point fingers [at ourselves] sometimes.

“That’s not going to be successful for us.’’

As for Nurse and Hoiberg, so much for two good, ol buddies from Iowa having a nice reunion.

Nurse was asked about Hoiberg being worth the money back in the camp days, and replied, “He was. Hoiberg in Iowa is worth every penny. He was a big draw.’’

That must feel like 100 years ago for Hoiberg these days.