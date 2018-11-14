Bulls embarrassed in Boston, as guard Zach LaVine is held in check all night

BOSTON – Low-effort, embarrassing moments seemed to be behind these Bulls players.

If the 149-124 Oct. 29 blowout loss to Golden State was rock bottom, it at least felt like the locker room acknowledged the failures, picked itself back off the mat, and seemed committed to being something better.

A group that at least was going to play with some pride.

There was the one-point overtime loss to Denver, a solid showing against Indiana, and even a few wins along the way over New York and Cleveland as proof.

Then Wednesday happened.

And just like that the embarrassment was back.

In losing to Boston 111-82 at the TD Garden, the Bulls slipped to 4-11 on the season, but even worse slipped back into some really bad habits on both ends of the floor that should have the entire organization on alert.

“They came out and hit us in the mouth in the second quarter, and then a huge thing in this league is finding a way to fight through adversity and playing through the tough times, and we obviously didn’t do that,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said after the loss.

What made the latest loss even more of a head-scratcher was how well the starting unit came out and played at the tip, actually leading the Celtics (8-6) after the first 12 minutes by a score of 24-19.

The Bulls were shooting 4-for-6 from three, had out-rebounded Boston in that first stanza, and were executing the game plan to perfection.

Until they weren’t.

As good as the Bulls were in the first quarter, that all went out the window in the second, as Boston outscored them 32-11, taking advantage of sloppy turnovers (seven) in the quarter, and hanging heads.

By the time the Bulls stumbled into the halftime locker room, they found themselves down 51-35, and couldn’t climb out.

In one sequence in the third quarter, Jabari Parker missed a baseline jumper, and then slowly jogged down the floor behind the play, as Boston easily scored on the five-on-four transition basket to go up 56-37. Not exactly the type of effort a $20-million a year player who is trying to reboot his career should be making, and doing so for his so-called hometown team.

“Again, that’s the thing about trying to find a way to fight through the tough times, and you’ve got to do the right thing out there when those types of situations happen, and we didn’t do that well at all [Wednesday], and have to get better,’’ Hoiberg said of that play.

Yes, the Bulls are undermanned, but that shouldn’t determine effort, according to one player.

“Nope,’’ veteran Justin Holiday said of the short-handed roster. “Not an excuse.’’

Almost lost in the loss was Zach LaVine seeing his streak of scoring at least 20 points or more end after 15-straight games, as the guard finished with just 10 points on 3-for-11 shooting.

And while he didn’t shoot well, he was facing a Boston defense bent on double-teaming him and making other Bulls players beat them.

Maybe that’s why he wasn’t overly frustrated after the loss.

“I don’t allow myself to get frustrated,’’ LaVine said. “I’m doing everything I can. I’m trying to play the game the right way. They were blitzing the pick-and-roll a lot, so I was trying to hit the pocket. I wasn’t trying to force some shots, but I could have been more aggressive. It’s tough. We’ve got to find a way to put the ball in the hoop.

“We’ve got to find something because if I’m not getting 25 or 30 it’s not looking very good.’’