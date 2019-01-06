Bulls fall short despite strong return from Portis

Nets center Jarrett Allen dunks against the Bulls on Sunday at the United Center. Nuccio DiNuzzo/AP

Bobby Portis wasted no time making a difference in his return from a sprained right ankle Sunday.

But the fourth-year forward’s burst of energy still was not enough to rescue the Bulls from their fourth defeat in a row. They were outscored 62-45 in the second half and lost 117-100 to the Nets.

It was the 30th loss in 40 games for the Bulls.

“We’ve got to play better defense,” coach Jim Boylen said. “We lost the game tonight because our defense was poor. They made shots. They got to where they wanted to get to and they made shots. We can’t give up 117 at home. I’m disappointed in that.”

Portis’ return offered a bright spot in an otherwise sloppy game.

Boylen announced before the game that Portis would be restricted to 20 minutes in his first action since Dec. 19, and he stayed true to his word by limiting the forward to 19:42 of playing time. In that span, Portis scored 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting, including 3 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Portis had 15 points before the break and displayed his aggressive playing style as he dived out of bounds for a loose ball in the third quarter.

“We need his energy, his juice, his passion,” Boylen said. “(The word) ‘Bulls’ across his chest means a lot. We’re thankful he’s back.”

So is Portis.

“I feel good,” Portis said. “I was trying to get my timing back a little bit. It’s always fun to play the game, like I always say, going out there and trying to help my team as much as possible. But our team needed the win tonight.”

Injuries have limited Portis to 10 games this season, and he acknowledged that he needed to readjust to live action.

“It was OK,” Portis said. “As time went on, I kind of got a little tired, but I think that just comes with playing games and finding a rhythm.”

Zach LaVine led the Bulls in scoring with 27 points on 11-for-17 shooting. He made both of his 3-point attempts.

Boylen praised LaVine’s decision-making and said he hoped to see the guard continue to attack the rim.

“He got 27 points on two 3s,” Boylen said. “That’s to me who he’s got to be. Drive that ball and attack, attack, and hopefully we can get some free throws as we go forward for him. But I love that – 27 on two 3s. That’s who I want him to be as a driver and an aggressive, downhill guy.”

LaVine was happy with his performance on offense but said everyone needed to play tougher as a unit.

“Overall, we’ve got to be a tougher team,” he said. “We have individual, we have tough players, but as a team we’ve got to be a lot tougher. That’s the main thing I’m seeing right now is we’re not going out there and imposing our will when we can. Because other teams will see that and they’re going to start just going at you.”

Boylen said poor communication caused the Bulls to miss switches and other defensive assignments.

“Some nights, we’ve been terrific defensively,” Boylen said. “We lost a real good defender in the trade (that sent Justin Holiday to Memphis), and everybody’s got to take up the slack on that.”

Next up is a five-game road trip against Western Conference opponents, beginning Wednesday night in Portland.

“We’re going the west, and it’s a total different place,” LaVine said. “Especially the first game, we’ve got the two-headed monster out there with C.J. (McCollum) and ‘Dame’ (Damian Lillard). They’re going to be attacking. We have to be prepared for that.”