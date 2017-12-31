Bulls fall short in a loss to the Wizards, but is a bigger loss just weeks away?

WASHINGTON – Kris Dunn is well versed in the business of basketball.

He was introduced to it this summer when the point guard was part of a package deal that sent himself and Zach LaVine to the Bulls in a draft-night deal moving Jimmy Butler to Minnesota.

Maybe that’s why his approach on Sunday was to tip-toe around it.

It’s actually an interesting time for Dunn and his teammates right now.

They are obviously playing their best basketball of the season – despite the 114-110 heart-breaking loss to the Wizards on Sunday – but even registering just their third loss in their last 13 games, they know it could change in a matter of weeks.

This is a front office hell-bent on trying to make sure they have as many lottery balls in the hopper as possible, and frankly a 13-23 record is now putting that in jeopardy. The solution? Break it up by trading the likes of Nikola Mirotic and Robin Lopez in hopes of piling the losses back up in their favor.

And doing so sooner than later.

“That’s difficult,’’ Dunn said, when asked how he and his teammates aren’t dwelling on the front office going down that path. “Hard question to answer because we’re playing good basketball and usually when you play good basketball the players stay, but everybody is professional, everybody understands the business. Personally, I think each and every guy has to be positive. Don’t try and get too down. Keep playing the basketball we’ve been playing, and hopefully things go well for us.’’

They started off well against Washington, with Dunn and the Bulls outscoring the home team 38-30 in the opening quarter.

Dunn was especially good, not only delivering on a highlight-reel dunk, but scoring eight points in that opening stanza after missing the last game with left knee soreness.

As for his teammates that could possibly be on the block come mid-January, both Mirotic and Lopez were huge contributors, with Mirotic finishing with 21 points and Lopez adding 16.

“After me being traded I just feel like control what you can control,’’ Dunn said of the situation. “[Trades are] something you can’t control. That’s on the front office. Our job is to go out there and play hard, keep on improving each and every day. Have good character and try and be the best teammate you can be, so control what you can control.’’

An attitude that coach Fred Hoiberg hopes his players can hang on to no matter which direction the front office chooses.

Hoiberg said that not one player has asked him what’s going on, and he’s stayed clear of asking VP of basketball John Paxson or general manager Gar Forman where their heads are.

“I don’t,’’ Hoiberg said. “My job right now is to try to grow this young group of guys.

“You have to worry about what’s going on. In this business, there’s so much that you have to worry about what you can control. That’s to go out and compete and play hard and have the focus every day to put yourself in position to win games.’’

The Bulls did just that until John Wall’s layup and foul put the Wizards up 112-110 with 29.4 seconds left. Dunn missed an 11-foot jumper to tie it, leaving the Bulls in position to play the foul game. A game they wouldn’t win, as Wall iced the game with nine seconds left by making both.