Bulls got a full dose of Giannis and Co. as Milwaukee wins a laugher

MILWAUKEE – The annual NBA GM survey was released on Wednesday, and to no one’s surprise Milwaukee big man Giannis Antetokounmpo received the most votes for the one player to start a franchise with.

“He’s a special player,’’ Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg was all in on that assessment, and saw only better things coming from Antetokounmpo this season.

“I went out there [on the court] earlier and looked down at the other end to watch them warm-up a little bit, and Giannis looked like he grew three inches and put on about 20 pounds,’’ Hoiberg said.

As far as Bulls players that were mentioned in the survey, Lauri Markkanen finished tied for fourth in Breakout Player, and Wendell Carter was tied for second in Rookie of the Year prediction.

Bad homecoming

Not exactly the homecoming Jabari Parker was looking for on Wednesday, especially after he admitted “bitter’’ feelings about how he left Milwaukee this offseason.

While Parker did get an applause from the Bucks fans baptizing the brand new Fiserv Forum when he was introduced, his former team did a number on Parker and the Bulls, beating them 116-82, while holding Parker to just two points on 1-for-12 shooting.

Hoiberg was angry enough with the showing to turn Thursday’s scheduled light practice to “a hard, physical practice … [a light practice] isn’t going to happen.’’

Scary moment

Zach LaVine had to leave the game in the third, when he appeared to bang his right leg going to the hoop. He did not return, sidelined with a right thigh contusion.