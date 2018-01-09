Watch young fan’s priceless reaction to getting jersey signed by Lauri Markkanen

Gavin Murphy had the most priceless reaction to Lauri Markkanen signing his jersey. | Courtesy of Gabby Murphy/Twitter

One young Bulls fan got the memory of a lifetime Monday night before the Bulls’ 116-107 loss to the Rockets.

Gavin Murphy, 13, arrived early to Monday’s Bulls game at the United Center with his father, Bill Murphy. The two watched some of the players warm up.

Gavin, who is a huge fan of Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen, had the chance to interact with his favorite player one-on-one.

Before the game, Markkanen gave Murphy a basketball to toss back to him. When Murphy passed the ball to Markkanen, he drained a three-point shot, according to Bill.

“You get the assist,” Markkanen said while pointing at Gavin.

After the short encounter, Markkanen signed Murphy’s jersey and the eighth-grader from Mount Greenwood, Illinois, couldn’t believe it.

Watch his priceless reaction below:

His sister, Gabby Murphy, posted the video on Twitter and it quickly went viral. As of Tuesday afternoon, the video had well over 30,000 views.

It even caught the attention of Markkanen who retweeted the video.

