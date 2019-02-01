Bulls finalize trade with Thunder, waive Carmelo Anthony

The Bulls on Friday traded a protect second-round pick of the 2020 NBA draft to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and cash.

In a corresponding move, the Bulls waived Carmelo Anthony. The move to waive Anthony, who never played a game for the Bulls, was the plan all along since they acquired him through a trade with the Rockets on Jan. 21.

This is the third salary dump trade for the Bulls, who acquired and waived Michael Carter-Williams, this month. ESPN reported that the Thunder will save roughly $7.3 million in luxury tax payments by shipping Luwawu-Cabbarot to the Bulls.

Luwawu-Cabbarot, who was selected 24th overall in the 2016 NBA draft and is in his third NBA season, averaged 1.7 points and 0.9 rebounds in 21 games this season.

The Bulls acquired Carmelo Anthony from the Rockets. | Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

While it’s unclear what the Bulls’ plan are for Luwawu-Cabarrot, with him here the Bulls’ roster now stands at 17, including two Two-way players.