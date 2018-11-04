Bulls forward Jabari Parker talks and plays like he would rather be elsewhere

Give Jabari Parker some credit through the early part of this season.

After all, no Bulls player has been more consistent.

The same lack of energy he’s displayed far too often on the court in his 10-game sample size is the same lack of energy he’s brought to his post-game media sessions … when he actually decides he wants to grace reporters with his two- to four-word replies.

Parker after the Monday loss to Golden State:

Media – Your view of the game?

Parker – “We lost.’’

Media – What went wrong defensively?

Parker – “They scored more points than us.’’

Media – Did it feel personal that [Warriors] players kept feeding Klay Thompson to get the three-point record?

Parker – “Personal? Next question.’’

Wow, inside analysis worth every bit of the $40 million general manager Gar Forman decided to spend on the former Simeon High School standout for the next two years.

OK, let’s give Parker the Mulligan. It was an embarrassing loss to Golden State. What kind of mood should he be in?

Fast forward to Saturday night, following the loss to Houston in which Parker filled the stat sheet with 15 points, three rebounds, no assists and seven turnovers:

Media – Can you explain why you guys have these lulls from quarter to quarter?

Parker – “No.’’

Media – Why do you think it’s happening?

Parker – “I don’t know.’’

Media – Why so many turnovers?

Parker – “Just, I don’t know.’’

This has been some special kind of homecoming.

Yes, his role has been juggled around, moving from starter to bench player, as well as power forward to small forward and then back to power forward, but what kind of homework did Forman actually do on this guy from his Milwaukee days, and how did he think he would fit into this locker room?

The Bucks walked away from the one-time No. 2 overall pick for a reason.

With so many solid decisions made in the early stages of this rebuild – from matching the contract offer for Zach LaVine to the drafting of Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter – it’s almost as if once again Forman couldn’t get out of his own way.

He made Parker the 42nd highest-paid player in the league this season, in the same salary zip code as LaVine, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo, and the return so far is a guy that’s ranked 213th in the league in PER [Player Efficiency Rating] and 10th on his own team.

Not sure what PER is? It’s the overall rating of a player’s per minute statistical production. Stephen Curry leads the league at 31.30, and the league average is 15.00.

The good news is the Bulls own the option on Year 2 of Parker’s deal, so can cleanse themselves of 245 pounds of mope by the summer, but the key to this season was development, and all Parker has shown is he’s stealing minutes away from a younger player that could use them.

He’s definitely not a defensive presence to show the way and admitted that the day he was signed, he’s not a motivational locker room leader by most accounts, and his offense comes and goes.

Parker has never seemed thrilled with losing his starting job back in training camp, and credit coach Fred Hoiberg for not letting homecoming hype cloud his decision making.

What’s left is a guy that acts and plays like someone who would rather be elsewhere.

That will happen soon enough.

Just don’t ask Parker about it.