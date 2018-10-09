Bulls forward Jabari Parker is willing to play the long game in this rebuild

In the laid-back world of Jabari Parker, two bad preseason games are barely a ripple in his pool of concerns.

Especially when the Bulls forward came out on Tuesday and insisted this rebuild is about “trying to build years here.’’

A response that really came from nowhere.

Parker was discussing the apparent defensive miscues in the 110-104 loss to Charlotte, and suddenly veered right in his answer.

“Again, just getting used to different guys and hearing their voices is pretty much important,’’ Parker said. “I knew it was going to take some time. It’s a new environment for me and other people too. I’m not looking at it months. I’m trying to build years here. It’s going to take some time. Every team in the beginning is going to take some bumps and bruises to get to where they are.’’

Maybe, but the obvious problem is Parker might not have “years here.’’

The way his two-year, $40-million deal was structured was the Bulls have the team option for next season. According to the organization, that team option remains a team option even if he is traded before it kicks in. In other words, the 6-foot-8 one-time Simeon High School standout is a very moveable asset if Year 2 of this rebuild starts taking on water.

And if the last two preseason games are indeed a dress rehearsal for opening night in Philadelphia on Oct. 18, well, keep the waterproof boots nearby.

Yes, the Bulls have struggled finding their way defensively in effort, scheme and communication. Parker, however, hasn’t helped on the other end of the floor either, shooting a combined 4-for-23 in those last two losses, and 9-for-37 (24.3 percent) for the entire preseason.

Coach Fred Hoiberg called the issues with squad a team-wide problem, however, rather than singling Parker out.

“Well, we settled for a lot of bad shots [Monday] night,’’ Hoiberg said. “It wasn’t just Jabari. It was everybody. And we’ve got to clean that up. We’ll watch film on it, and when we attacked and got into the paint good things happened. That’s got to be the theme of our team. In practice we’ve done a pretty good job of that, and then when we get out there against another opponent we are settling for contested mid-range shots. We’ve got to clean that up before we get started on the 18th.’’

Not the only aspect of their game that needs cleaning.

“We’re throwing a lot at them right now and we are breaking down a lot more than we were earlier,’’ Hoiberg said of the defensive miscues.” Believe it or not [Monday] night I thought we were a little better, especially at times I thought we had some really good possessions on the defensive end, but again it goes back to the overall consistency, and when you turn the ball over 19 times and get them out in transition and get easy baskets, that’s what generates confidence.

“And shot selection, that also gets a team out on the break, so those are two areas that if we clean those up we should be better on the defensive end.’’

Parker agreed with his coach that a better offense would improve the defense. But then again, he’s not a player that exactly seems to put a lot of credence in the defensive side of the ball in the first place.

“It’s a matter of trying to hit them back with a good offense in return,’’ Parker said. “We go into slumps too. We have some good looks and it doesn’t help that we don’t make baskets. We can’t let that dictate our defensive energy.’’