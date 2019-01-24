Bulls forward Jabari Parker plans to return on Friday, but wants more minutes

There was plenty for an 11-37 Bulls team to complain about on Thursday.

The defensive communication breakdowns, the ongoing lack of toughness, the execution on the offensive end. Pick a problem.

Jabari Parker did, and it was his own playing time.

Sure, the $20-million-a-year forward couldn’t answer the bell in Wednesday’s 121-101 loss to Atlanta, sitting out with right patellar tendon strain, but in the 104-88 win Monday in Cleveland, Parker only played 12 minutes.

Who cares if it was the first win for the Bulls after 10 straight losses.

“Yeah, I hope to,’’ Parker said, when asked if he planned on playing Friday. “Hope to play good minutes, though. Good minutes.’’

When asked what he meant by “good minutes,’’ Parker replied, “Hopefully it’s not small spurts. Hopefully I can get in there to my capabilities. Being a 20-minute, 25-per-minute guy. Ten minutes is not fitting for me. That’s just what I hold the standard for myself.’’

As Parker has learned, however, his standard and the standards of coach Jim Boylen seldom match up.

Since taking over from Fred Hoiberg back on Dec. 3, Boylen has decided to keep Parker on the bench the entire game 12 times.

Parker finally got out of the doghouse in Utah last week, with Boylen explaining that the former Simeon High School standout began doing what was asked of him in practice on a more regular basis. Basically, started playing defense in practice, as well as getting in better shape.

In the Cleveland win, Boylen opted to play the starters longer minutes, so that meant less time for Parker. He obviously wants to see that change against the Clippers.

“Just my confidence, I know what I can do,’’ Parker said. “I know who I am. I’m the same player. From there, it’s just getting an opportunity to be able to show it.’’

Which isn’t promised.

“I think he’d like to be a 20-, 25-minute a game guy,’’ Boylen said of Parker. “I understand that. Some nights it will work out that way and some nights it won’t. What I was happy about [in the Cavs win was] is in the minutes he was in in that second half, he played well. He didn’t have as quite a good of impact on the game in the first half. But he came in in the second half and did. That’s what we need.

“You have to give him credit. He hit two big shots and helped the team win. We can’t lose sight of that.’’

The win, not Parker’s playing time.

As far as the other issues staring this team in the face on a daily basis, that list continued to grow after the beat-down by Atlanta.

All Zach LaVine knew for sure was Bulls fans have had enough.

“The NBA, the things that’s going on with us, we’re looked down upon,’’ LaVine said. “That’s not right, especially for a franchise of this stature. It doesn’t feel good going out there and being an underdog or teams disrespecting you and not looking at you as equal. Or even your fans, they start talking mess to you and stuff like that.

“I mean you hear because they are frustrated just like we are and you know, you hear it. It’s a little, not disappointing but you get frustrated at it. I don’t like it but it’s what you expect. We have to go out there and play better. We have to go out and show were fighting and we play hard. I feel like that’s all they want to see.’’