Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen named to All-Rookie first team

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (24) drives in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, April 6, 2018, in Boston. | Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Talk about the icing on Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen’s birthday cake.

Markkanen, who is celebrating 21st birthday Tuesday, was voted to the NBA’s All-Rookie first team, the league announced. He joins unanimously picks Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and 76ers guard Ben Simmons as well as Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma.

Markkanen is the 16th Bulls player to be named to the All-Rookie first team, joining the like of Taj Gibson (2009-10), Derrick Rose (2008-09) and Luol Deng (2004-05).

Selected seventh overall of the 2017 NBA Draft, Markkanen has become the most consistent and solid cornerstone of the Bulls’ rebuild.

It only took Markkanen, who was shooting 36.2 percent from the three-point perimeter this season, 41 games last season to make 100 three-pointers, making him the fastest player in NBA history to accomplish that feat.

Markkanen ranked second in rebounding average (7.5 rebounds per game) and free throw percentage (84.3 percent). He tied for fourth among rookies in scoring average (15.2 points per game).

All-Rookie First Team

Lauri Markkanen, Bulls

Ben Simmons, 76ers

Donovan Mitchell, Jazz

Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Kyle Kuzma, Lakers

All-Rookie Second Team

Dennis Smith Jr., Mavericks

Lonzo Ball, Lakers

John Collins, Hawks

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kings

Josh Jackson, Suns

Here’s the full breakdown of the voting results: