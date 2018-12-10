Bulls front office unaware that players contacted league; Jim Boylen ‘is safe’

The Bulls front office was unaware of a Yahoo report that said the Bulls players had contacted the Players Association to complain about what they deemed an excessive practice schedule that went on this week under new coach Jim Boylen, and told the Sun-Times on Monday afternoon, “Jim handled [Sunday] really well. It was a teachable moment for our young guys.’’

More importantly, the front office continued backing Boylen, insisting with all that’s gone on “Yes, he is safe.’’

As far as if the Bulls players did contact the league to complain, one Bulls player said he was unaware of that, but another did say that the league was notified.

Either way, the front office is maintaining that contacting the league to complain about practices that are allowed wouldn’t make much sense, even if those practices are believed to be vigorous.