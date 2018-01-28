Bulls G Zach LaVine determined to play his way out of (5-for-28) shooting slump

Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is hemmed in by a trio of Bucks defenders — Sterling Brown (23), Matthew Dellavedova (8) and Thon Maker (8) in the Bull' 110-96 loss to the Bucks on Sunday at the United Center. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Guard Zach LaVine planned to head straight to the practice floor after scoring just six points on 2-of-11 shooting in the Bulls’ 110-96 loss to the Bucks on Sunday. Not on Monday morning. On Sunday night.

“Obviously I’ve got to do better,” LaVine said after the game. “I’m going back tonight to get some shots up. Clear your head. The confidence is still there. But it’s just frustrating. I’m looking to get ready for the next one already.”

After shooting 3-of-17 from the field and scoring 10 points in a loss to the Lakers on Friday night, LaVine missed his first nine shots against the Bucks. He was averaging 14.2 points and shooting 43 percent (31-of- 72) in his first six games back from a torn ACL.

LaVine and Coach Fred Hoiberg are convinced it’s just part of the process of LaVine’s recovery.

“I’m not going to react to it in a negative way. I’m going to go out and play my game,” LaVine said. “I have all the confidence in the world that it’s going to eventually come. It’s frustrating, but you can’t hang your head. We’ve got a lot more games left. That’s what’s good about the NBA — you’ve got another one in a couple of days. I’ve got to be a closing pitcher. You gotta get over that late walk-off home run.”

Dunn ‘better’

Guard Kris Dunn, who missed his fifth consecutive game since suffering a concussion against the Warriors on Jan. 17, was at the United Center on Sunday but still has not cleared concussion protocol.

“The important thing is he looks better than he did a couple of days ago, that’s for sure,” Hoiberg said. “He’s making progress.”

Jabari’s return imminent

Former Simeon star Jabari Parker, out since last Feb. 8 with a torn ACL, is expected to return to the court “at some point in February,” Bucks coach Joe Prunty said. Parker was averaging 20.1 points and 6.2 rebounds when he suffered the injury.

Sterling performance

Former Proviso East star Sterling Brown, a rookie from SMU, helped the Bucks to their 61-42 halftiime lead by scoring 10 points, including two three-pointers. He finished with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting and six rebounds. It’s the third time Brown has scored in double figures since getting consistent rotation time at the start of January.

With all due respect

The Bulls held a moment of silence to honor the memory of Henry Thomas, the respected and admired Chicago-based sports agent who passed away at 64 on Saturday. Thomas represented Dwyane Wade, Tim Hardaway, Chris Bosh among other NBA players.

