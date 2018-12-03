Bulls general manager Gar Forman is absolutely safe, says VP John Paxson

Gar Forman truly is as fireproof as asbestos.

That was reiterated by the Bulls on Monday, as the general manager will not feel the heat in the wake of coach Fred Hoiberg getting fired.

Oh by the way, the same Hoiberg that Forman was courting months before they hired the then-Iowa State coach.

“First of all, the belief that Gar solely made that decision was wrong and always has been,’’ Paxson said. “Those are reports. We can’t battle everything. I was 100 percent on board with hiring Fred. Jerry and Michael [Reinsdorf] were 100 percent on board with hiring Fred. I work with Gar every day. I understand his internal value to this organization.’’

Paxson was also asked why Forman wasn’t made available to the media, and said, “As far as speaking, I’m the spokesman as the executive VP of the Bulls. Gar has a role. We work in tandem together. We make decisions together. But I’m the person who will stand up in front and talk about why we do certain things. That’s just the way it is.

“It’s not that he’s not talking because he doesn’t want to. It’s because I choose to speak for this organization.’’