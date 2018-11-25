Bulls GM Gar Forman never seemed to understand the true value of Taj Gibson

MINNEAPOLIS – Drafting Derrick Rose was a no-brainer.

The same could almost be said for Lauri Markkanen, after the Bulls swapped picks with the Timberwolves in the 2017 draft and grabbed the rights to the 7-foot stretch-four.

So before general manager Gar Forman sprains an arm patting himself on the back for his recent drafting history, it isn’t like he’s exactly gone out on a limb for guys when he’s had high selections.

The drafting of Jimmy Butler in 2011 with the 30th pick overall? Forman’s best work, no doubt.

The one draft pick that was sneaky good by Forman, however, was also the one player Forman and the Bulls never seemed to value like they should have.

Damn right Taj Gibson is still alive and kicking in the NBA.

“You get to get up, work out, play the game I love, which I would do for free on any given day,’’ Gibson said over the weekend, as his Timberwolves were hosting his former Bulls organization. “Everybody’s journey is different. You look at my rookie year, my draft class, so many guys gone. So many guys not playing basketball anymore. Look at the guys that were starting ahead of me when I was on the Bulls, on my team, when I was coming off the bench, and a lot of them aren’t even in the NBA. I’m still very thankful of the moment, of the opportunity that I get, and how I learn every day.’’

Sounds like a veteran presence the Bulls could really use these days, as youth and a lack of depth have caught up with the roster.

And they had him, until they deemed Gibson a moveable piece, trading him and Doug McDermott to Oklahoma City for Cameron Payne.

Payne is basically a nightly DNP [Did Not Play] Coach’s Decision when the roster is healthy, while Gibson is considered one of the best teammates in the league. And oh by the way, a teammate that costs $14 million this season, while the Bulls are paying the mopey Jabari Parker $20 million for his services.

Need further evidence of what Gibson means in a locker room?

While Rose was being dragged through the media fire in his final few seasons with the Bulls, Gibson always had his back.

While Butler was all but holding the Timberwolves hostage with his trade demands this season, Gibson was honest with how big of a distraction the situation was, but still had Butler’s back.

“He texted me two nights ago,’’ Gibson said. “We’re still in contact. That’s like family so I’m always going to be on his side. I wish him well [with the 76ers]. He’s happy, he’s playing well. He’s in a good situation for himself, so nothing but positive things.’’

Then there’s Bulls guard/forward Denzel Valentine, who Gibson only played a half a season with, before the Bulls traded him.

Gibson found out Valentine was leaning toward having the same reconstructive ankle surgery that he had back in 2015, so reached out to him.

“I called him the night before he decided and I told him that was the right thing to do,’’ Gibson said. “You’ve got to take care of your body, understand that I know you want to play, you’re young, but this is bigger than basketball right now. This is your career. So take that time off and you can come back for Summer League, maybe play that, maybe not, but you’ll be in good form coming into next year.

“Yeah, I called him.’’

Of course he did.