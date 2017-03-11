Bulls grab their first road win of the season and make it a laugher

ORLANDO – Denzel Valentine wasn’t much concerned about the reasons for Friday night’s 105-83 blowout win over red-hot Orlando.

Whether it was the now 6-3 Magic looking past what was a one-win Bulls team. Whether it was just a let-down. Or whether the Bulls simply caught Orlando on an off night.

Whatever the reason, Valentine just hopes opposing teams keep falling into that trap.

“Of course people are going to underestimate us, but that’s good,’’ Valentine said. “Because we come out, and if we do what we’re supposed to do, we can hit them right in the mouth and it will be too late for them to come back. I like being the underdog. It’s good sometimes being the underdog.’’

In what was easily their most complete performance of the new rebuild, the Bulls (2-5) dominated the Magic, including holding the high-scoring home team to just 38 points in the second half.

A win that included seven Bulls players in double figures, as well as rookie Lauri Markkanen often getting matched up with the early-season breakout star in Aaron Gordon and holding him to a season low 11 points on 4-for-10 shooting.

“I was just trying to make him uncomfortable,’’ Markkanen said of his defensive performance. “I don’t know how much he had but it was a large margin of a win, so glad I did that.’’

So was his coach.

“Our grit, and energy, and intensity on the defensive end in the first quarter was excellent, and then second half to hold this team that has been scoring as well as anybody in the league besides Golden State to 38 points in the second half showed just how locked in our guys were,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of the win. “Offensively, I thought we shared the ball. It was a good, unselfish effort. You talk a lot in this business about team wins, and this was a true team win.’’

Justin Holiday did lead the Bulls in scoring with 19, while Robin Lopez finished with a game-high 10 rebounds.

Minute man

Because of his heavy workload this summer, as well as the fact that he’s a 20-year-old rookie, the Bulls will continue to try and keep Markkanen’s minutes per game near that 32-minute mark.

However, they have no plans to stray from it just because of back-to-backs or three games in four nights.

“We’re really trying to be smart with it,’’ Hoiberg said. “We’ve got the scientific data that we’re using to try and see how much energy they’re exerting every time they step on the floor, whether it’s practice, whether it’s games.

“Lauri, he’s putting a lot of energy in every time he steps on the floor, being his first year, being a rookie, so we’ll be careful with it.’’

Because they dominated Orlando, Markkanen played just 28:38 in that victory, keeping his season average at 32.5 minutes per game.

Tasmanian devils

When Hoiberg makes the inevitable switch to Kris Dunn to the starting lineup and then Zach LaVine returns, one possibility that could be intriguing for the second unit is to team Jerian Grant with the high-energy motion of Kay Felder and David Nwaba.

Call it the “Tasmanian Devil’’ lineup, allowing Felder and Nwaba to attack the rim, while Grant plays off the ball as a long-range option.