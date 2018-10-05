Bulls guard Denzel Valentine talks about what really happened at the Drew League

Denzel Valentine learned two very valuable lessons this offseason.

First, never show up at the Drew League in Los Angeles just looking to go for “some light conditioning.’’

More importantly?

When talking smack, never, ever, mess with a guy nicknamed “Nitty,’’ after former mob enforcer Francesco Raffaele Nitto, aka “Frank Nitti.’’

Both missteps landed Valentine on TMZ Sports and all over social media, and for all the wrong reasons.

“Lesson learned,’’ the third-year Bulls guard told the Sun-Times.

It was back in late July that Valentine showed up to the famous pro-am Drew League and was matched up with Frank “Nitty’’ Session.

No worries, especially after Valentine – the 2016 NCAA AP Player of the Year – put the Los Angeles sneaker store salesman on a spin cycle, taking him to the rim for the easy lay-up early in the game.

That’s when the stories differ.

According to the 6-foot-2 Session to reporters afterward, Valentine disrespected him by saying, “That’s why I’m in the league.’’

Valentine, however, when asked if he said something to Nitty replied, “Nah, not really. It is what it is. I’m glad he played good that day. That’s what he’s supposed to do.’’

Play good? Yes. The two-time Drew League MVP is supposed to play good. But no one said anything about Session all but stealing Valentine’s soul that day.

The Watts-raised guard went on to score 44 points and grabbed 11 rebounds – mostly on Valentine, telling him about each and every basket along the way. And oh by the way, with the likes of NBA All-Stars such as Isaiah Thomas and DeMar DeRozan sitting courtside to witness the basketball felony.

“I mean he played good that day,’’ Valentine said. “It’s a league out there, it’s pro-am, guys are just going out there kind of just playing. It is what it is. I didn’t really care that much about it, but it kind of made me realize who I am and every time I step on the court, no matter where I am, whether it’s the park or I’m in this building [the Advocate Center], it’s for real. Made me realize that. It definitely was a lesson. Glad it kind of happened.’’

So was Session, who has now abused a list of NBA players such as Nate Robinson, Gilbert Arenas, and even DeRozan in one game. That’s why All-Star Damian Lillard once said of Session that he’s the best non-NBA player he’s ever faced.

Valentine should have done his homework.

“Guys there, their agenda is to kill you,’’ Valentine said. “I realized that going in, but I kind of was being a little naïve when I walked into that situation. It was something where I just wanted to get a sweat in and kind of see the atmosphere and I kind of didn’t see what I was getting myself into at the time. But it’s no excuse.’’

These days Valentine has bigger concerns.

He’s dealing with a sprained ankle suffered last week in training camp, and trying to get back in time for the start of the regular season and be a contributor off the bench.

There will, however, be a next offseason. The Drew League isn’t going anywhere. So will Valentine go back for some revenge?

“Yeah I’ll go back,’’ the 2016 first-round draft pick said. “Next time I’ve just got to go in there and be ready to play this time rather than go in there just for some light conditioning, you know. I’ve got to be ready to play.

“Trust me, I’m not scared.’’

Maybe he should be.