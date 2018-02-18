Bulls guard Kris Dunn comes out of the All-Star Weekend on a 25-game mission

Not a single Bulls player was in Sunday’s All-Star Game, but that doesn’t mean the organization wasn’t well represented over the weekend.

Zach LaVine tested out his analyst skills, joining the broadcast team for the dunk contest on Saturday night, and even teasing his return to the contest next season.

Lauri Markkanen stood out in the Rising Stars Game on Friday night, and made it to the finals of the Saturday Skills Competition.

And then there was Kris Dunn, who scored nine points, had five assists, and three steals in the Rising Stars Game, but came out of the weekend with so much more. Vindication.

Dunn’s journey to the Bulls is well documented by now. Fifth overall pick in the 2016 draft, rough rookie year behind a handful of talent in Minnesota, and then the criticism for that season.

Admittedly, Dunn spent the early part of the summer reading how he was a bust.

“For sure, last year was a tough year for me and my family,’’ Dunn said “But I don’t try to worry about what the outsiders say. I know what happened. I know my game. It was just about putting the work in in the summer.’’

A change of address also played a little part in that. Make that a career-changing part.

Dunn and LaVine were part of the package that were sent to the Bulls in exchange for All-Star Jimmy Butler, and maybe Dunn was the hardest piece for Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau to let go of.

That’s because Thibodeau knew what was coming.

During the final exit meeting after his rookie year, Dunn had every opportunity to complain and point fingers in Thibodeau’s direction, but instead calmly asked the coach what could he do to get better.

Thibodeau laid out a plan that consisted of taking a few weeks off, and then working out at the team facility Monday through Thursday once a day. The weekends were Dunn’s to do whatever he pleased.

What Thibodeau quickly saw was Dunn taking just one day off, and working out at the facility twice a day Monday through Sunday. Time off be damned.

“That’s when I knew this kid was going to have a special second season,’’ Thibodeau said. “He had the work ethic to improve.’’

A compliment that Dunn more than appreciated.

“Coming from him, it’s definitely good,’’ Dunn said of Thibodeau’s praise. “If any coach compliments a player, you’re going to feel good about yourself. He saw the work I put in this summer when I was in Minnesota before I got traded. I was there almost Monday through Sunday. I was really trying to get back, try to prove people wrong and get my respect back. He saw me in the gym for long hours. I was putting the work in. It feels good to be recognized.’’

That’s what the remaining 25 games of the regular-season are for Dunn. Putting that work in, and showing his new organization that they not only have a point guard of the future in him, but a three-piece foundation that also includes LaVine and Markkanen.

And all that chatter about Dunn somehow being a bust?

No longer even a whisper.

“I’ve got a great support system,’’ Dunn said. “They were with me throughout the tough times in Minnesota. For Chicago to let me come in and hug me with open arms, it was a good feeling. I just worked hard and tried to improve each game.

“That’s my mindset the rest of this season. We’ve got everyone back now and it’s time to show what we can be.’’