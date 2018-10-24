Bulls guard Kris Dunn trying to stay positive with news he’s out 4-to-6 weeks

The last place Kris Dunn thought he would find himself this season on game nights is in a suit, sitting on the bench, playing the role of coach/banged-up player.

But there the third-year player was on Wednesday, trying to remain upbeat and stay connected to the team anyway he could.

An admittedly uncomfortable role to be in, and one he better start enjoying for the next four-to-six weeks.

It was on Tuesday that the Bulls surprisingly announced that while Dunn finished the game on Monday – a loss in Dallas – he in fact strained his left medial collateral ligament in the second quarter, but played through it.

In fact, Dunn initially checked out after the game when several doctors and trainers looked at him.

“When I came down, it felt weird,’’ Dunn said of the play he suffered the injury. “You can see after the play that I was kind of like wobbling when I was running back. I just thought it was a bruise. So I kept playing.

“It got a little stiff on the plane. I don’t know if it was altitude. And then that night, it really locked up on me. I tried to ice but it got worse.’’

So did the prognosis.

An MRI showed the slight tear, and just like that a season of promise for Dunn was put on hold.

“Just like anybody, you’d be upset,’’ Dunn said of his mindset when he heard the news. “I put a lot of hard work into this. It comes with the game. So I have to accept it. It’s just unfortunate I was unlucky.

“I can either cry about it or try to work my way around it. I’m going to stay positive, be a man about it. Whatever happens happens. I’m going to rehab the best I can, get back on the floor and work.’’

His mood was surprisingly positive. At least outwardly toward the media.

His team’s mood, especially with Dunn joining Lauri Markkanen (right elbow) and Denzel Valentine (left ankle) on the list of key players that are reduced to the walking wounded?

“Guys are hanging in there as much as possible,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said. “For the guys that this will effect, their roles and their minutes, it’s a great opportunity for them to come and see what they can do, to show if they are a part of the future.’’

Hoiberg has very little choice but to try and turn the negative into a positive, but even his players were feeling more than a little snake-bitten Wednesday.

“Obviously, it’s painful,’’ new starting point guard Cameron Payne said. “We haven’t had our full team now in probably two or three years. It just still keeps happening. Obviously, it’s tough for the team. But we still have to play hard.’’

Just not ready

Payne will have some time to prove himself, especially because newly-signed Shaquille Harrison isn’t even close to ready to roll out there with just one practice under his belt since he signed.

“Not very much,’’ Hoiberg said, when asked how much of the offensive and defensive packages has Harrison actually been given. “We try to keep it real basic with him. We’re working extra with him every day, but it’s just based on the way our schedule is right now, we have not had a lot of floor time just because we had so many games in a short amount of time.

“But with that being said we are getting work in with him. Shaq has been getting work in and again he’s going to get an opportunity.’’