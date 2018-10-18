Bulls down another man, as guard Kris Dunn leaves Philly for a ‘personal matter’

PHILADELPHIA – Losing Lauri Markkanen in training camp until late November was a definite gut-punch.

The punches didn’t stop there, however.

Just hours before their 2018-19 regular-season debut, Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg announced that Kris Dunn was away from the team for a “personal matter.’’

That means two of the projected starting five won’t even be in uniform tonight, while a third in Jabari Parker, earned a spot as a reserve off the bench.

“Yeah, obviously we’ve been working on different coverages based on having a full roster, but things like this happen,’’ Hoiberg said when asked if this messed with the game-plan against the high-powered 76ers. “They come up and you just have to adjust the best you can. We’re still going to go out there and hopefully play with great effort, great intensity. It’s going to have to be what we do if we want to have a chance in this game against Philly in their home-opener. It’s going to be electric in here, and they’re going to come out and play extremely hard and extremely physical. That’s who they are and we have to be ready for that. It’s a little bit of shock and awe with this team where you’ve got to weather that first storm, and hopefully give ourselves a chance with great effort.’’

With Dunn absent for an undisclosed amount of time, Cameron Payne gets the starting nod.

“Obviously, this is a big opportunity for me,’’ Payne said. “I’m just going to play my hardest every night, do the best I can.’’

NOTE: Denzel Valentine (left ankle) will not play tonight, but was hoping to be back for the home opener Saturday.