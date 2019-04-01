Bulls guard Kris Dunn still hoping to return to the floor with four games left

NEW YORK – Kris Dunn still wants to play this season.

The logical question asked of the Bulls guard on Monday after he made that proclamation?

Why?

“I love to hoop, for sure, for sure,’’ Dunn said. “And we’ve got some guys down, yeah, that’s the kind of game I like.’’

Dunn has now missed four straight games, dealing with a back strain. He took the court at Madison Square Garden before the game with the Knicks to try and get some work in, test it, and then he’ll see how it feels in the morning, but no promises at this point of the season with just four games left.

“That’s what I strive for,’’ Dunn said of a return. “I think [Monday was] going to determine how things are going.’’

The Bulls were scheduled to fly to the nation’s capital after the game, and Dunn will have a better idea on the Tuesday off day.

He did try and play through it last week in the loss to Utah, but lasted just over 21 minutes.

“Oh yeah, I couldn’t move out there,’’ Dunn said. “Once I was hit by a screen, everything was just activated, and I wasn’t able to do too much. The whole back tightens up, and you can’t react as quick as you want to, you can’t run as fast as you can, breathing shortens.’’

As for the other injured Bulls, it’s all to be determined at this point.

Lauri Markkanen (rapid heart rate) made the trip to New York, but was already ruled out for the remainder of the season. Otto Porter (right shoulder) was also on the trip, but seems like a longshot to return at this point. And then there’s Zach LaVine, who wasn’t even on the trip, dealing with right patellar tendinitis.

According to coach Jim Boylen, Dunn may have the best chance of the group to return, but all of that continues to be discussed on a daily basis.

“That’s been discussed,’’ Boylen said of the idea of just shutting everyone down. “That decision hasn’t been made. That’s a collaborative, collective decision by everybody. So every day we kind of have those talks and all I can tell you is it’s being discussed, but nothing has been done.’’

Even if the entire “core’’ is shut down, Boylen said valuable lessons have been learned moving forward.

“I think we have identified some real positive things on how we’re going to play,’’ Boylen said. “I think the multiple ball-handler system has been good for us.

“Defensively, we’ve been real good some nights and really poor some nights. I’d like us to be more consistent there. I’d like to see some more toughness at that end of the floor.’’

Value of winning

LaVine knows both sides of the argument very well: Winning games vs. the idea of tanking to try and get a little better draft lottery positioning.

He made it very obvious on what side of that debate he falls, speaking about it before this two-game road trip.

“The hardest thing in the NBA, I feel like in any sport, is learning how to win,’’ LaVine said. “I think you have to build that and you have to learn how to go through those ups and downs and those tough situations in a game because every game isn’t going to be the same.’’