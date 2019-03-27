Bulls guard Ryan Arcidiacono feels like he has shown he belongs, but where?

Ryan Arcidiacono had no idea how often the Bulls would use him when this season started.

The Bulls guard knew then-coach Fred Hoiberg liked what he showed in Summer League and into training camp, but he figured that the regular season would be an entirely different animal.

It has been, but not like Arcidiacono even expected.

Including the Portland game on Wednesday, the former Villanova standout has appeared in more games than any other player on the roster, coming off the bench against the Trail Blazers for his 75th appearance this season.

The next closest to Arcidiacono is Robin Lopez, who appeared in his 68th game of the season against Portland.

Big step for a guy that was back-and-forth between the G-League Windy City Bulls and the NBA Bulls last season?

“Definitely,’’ Arcidiacono said. “From going from a two-way [contract] player who played in 20-some games last year and just being out there, to now actually taking control of a game, taking control of a second unit per say, stepping in there with the first unit when need be, I think I showed I can run a team, knock down the open shot, and facilitate from that point guard spot.’’

Has he shown enough, however?

That’s a decision that has to be made with him over the summer, as the roster will have only a couple of open spots between contract players and pending draft picks. Then if the Bulls add a veteran free-agent point guard that means even less opportunity for Arcidiacono to find playing time.

While he’s aware of the numbers game, he’s also aware enough not to dwell on it.

“I mean we’ve been evaluated all year,’’ Arcidiacono said of the fringe players on the roster. “I haven’t really thought about [next year]. I try and take it one day at a time, one game at a time, and go from there. All that stuff will figure itself out.

“I’m not going to say I don’t know where I’ll be next year, hope it’s still in the NBA, I think it will be, but just got to take advantage of this opportunity in these last few games.’’

The defense can’t rest

Lopez is another Bulls player that doesn’t know where he’ll be next season, with the veteran a free agent this summer. However, if he does somehow come back, it’s obvious to him which area of the team needs the most improvement.

The same aspect of the team that coach Jim Boylen discussed as a must-fix area: The defense.

“You try not to make excuses of course,’’ Lopez said of the defense. “There have been a lot of personnel [changes], not too much consistency, and you don’t like to say it but we are a young team. Traditionally, young teams do struggle on that end of the floor. We’re all aware that’s something we need to work on going forward.’’

Help wanted

Considering the Bulls were only able to dress nine against Portland, Boylen said that he will meet with vice president of basketball operations John Paxson on Thursday, and there will be a discussion about possibly adding some more bodies.

“We’ll probably discuss that as we go here,’’ Boylen said. “Like I said, we’re going to get through the night and probably discuss that. As I’ve said before, John and I talk every day. … so we’ll discuss those things and we’ll do what we think is best for us and where we’re at.’’