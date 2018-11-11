The Bulls’ Zach LaVine is channeling his inner point guard and Michael Jordan

It didn’t look like a clean 360.

A 350, maybe 355, but there was a debate on if Zach LaVine’s first-quarter breakaway dunk against the Cavaliers was in fact a true 360.

“It was nasty, it was nice, you all like that?’’ LaVine said when asked about the dunk. “Yeah, I mean yeah, it was a 360. I think so. I mean everybody on the team was mad because when I get a fast-break – my first two years whenever I got a fast-break I was trying to do something crazy. They get upset now that I just dunk it or get two points, and I’m like, ‘I’m tired now.’ I’m not old, but I’m not focused on the highlight dunks. I break them out every now and then.’’

Not all he broke out.

LaVine’s best move, however, came later in the win over Cleveland, when he channeled his inner Michael Jordan as he attacked the baseline. Cavs big man Tristan Thompson did his best to play roadblock, but LaVine hung in the air, ducked under the center, and put in the jaw-dropping reverse layup on the other side of the rim Thompson was playing watchdog on.

“I thought Tristan was going to block it because he jumps for everything,’’ LaVine said. “When he went up I just, you know … it’s good to be athletic sometimes.’’

Make that most of the time so far this season, as LaVine continues to carry a short-handed roster, and along the way putting himself on the map as a potential first-time All-Star in the Eastern Conference come February.

In putting up 24 points against the Cavs, LaVine is still leading the Bulls in scoring with 27.2 points per game, which also ranks him fourth overall in the league this season.

But that’s not why coach Fred Hoiberg said Saturday was one of LaVine’s “best games of the season.’’

The versatile guard continued playing facilitator in key moments, which is a must these days as regular starting point guard Kris Dunn (left knee) is still likely at least a month away from returning.

Dunn put up the 24, scored some serious style points in doing so, but also added eight rebounds, five assists and had two steals. All the while turning the ball over just once for the second-consecutive contest. Considering he had a game in which he had eight turnovers last week, and turned the ball over nine times in last month’s win over Atlanta? It was a performance that was truly embraced.

Then again, considering LaVine has point guard in his DNA, it’s been more about just getting back to his roots as far as seeing the floor.

“I mean it was tough coming in because I played point in high school, I played a little bit in college [at UCLA], and then coming into the NBA I got thrown into the fire,’’ LaVine said. “Those two years in the NBA, my rookie year, helped me now understanding more, understanding coverages a lot better. I think I’m getting back into it.

“I read the floor well, especially knowing when to be aggressive and not. I think I’m getting back into it on when to play-make, make the right plays, so I think I’m doing alright with it.’’

Plus, it’s always nice to have a ridiculous vertical leap just in case play-making isn’t an option.

That’s why LaVine learned very young in his career to watch as many video clips of Jordan in a Bulls uniform as he could.

“I know all his moves,’’ LaVine said. “There’s no one better than him. He used to make people look silly out there, like they weren’t even basketball players. That dude … ‘’