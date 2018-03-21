Bulls guard Zach LaVine could now be shut down for the remainder of the season

It’s still not a Zach LaVine shutdown for the remainder of the season, but it’s definitely gone to a wait-and-see situation for now.

The Bulls announced the decision on Wednesday to keep LaVine out of games for the next five-to-seven days after the tendinitis in his left knee was still lingering. He will be evaluated once again after that time, and if he feels better he could still get some more games under his belt.

If there is no improvement in the surgically-repaired knee then his 20-point showing in the win in Memphis last week will be his last game in the 2017-18 campaign.

“Just nursing it right now, trying to get it back feeling 100 percent,’’ LaVine said when he met with the media on Tuesday. “Going forward just making sure it feels 100 percent good before I get back out there and test it. I don’t want to hurt myself or the team. That’s the main thing.’’

LaVine, however, insisted that he did want to get back out there before the regular season ended, at least to feel good about a consistent rhythm going into the summer workouts.

“Still just getting my feet wet, man,’’ LaVine said, when asked about just shutting it down for the season. “I mean how many games, [24] games [played], so there’s still some games to go out there and get in a rhythm before getting into the offseason and working out.’’

That may no longer be the case.

If he has played his last game of the season, LaVine will have at least given the Bulls a good enough sample size of his athleticism, averaging 16.7 points and grabbing 3.9 rebounds per game. He was shooting career lows from the field (38 percent) and from beyond the three-point line (34 percent), but considering he was sidelined for almost a year with the anterior cruciate ligament tear, rust on his game was all but expected.

As far as the other key injuries the Bulls have been dealing with, Kris Dunn was still sidelined with turf toe, but like LaVine, had high hopes for a return sooner than later.

Lauri Markkanen (back) did make it through the Tuesday practice relatively pain-free, and according to coach Fred Hoiberg, is improving.

“Lauri is doing quite a bit better,’’ Hoiberg said. “He got a really good conditioning session in [Wednesday]. It’s the best he’s felt since he’s been out with the back issue. Hopefully, we’ll get him a good contact practice [Thursday] and then we’ll go from there.’’

The Bulls do have a back-to-back this weekend, and Hoiberg did say that if Markkanen is back in time he would only play in one of them.

NOTE: Robin Lopez was once again inactive against Denver, and has now only played in four games since the All-Star Weekend. The Bulls won two of the games he played in, beating Memphis and Atlanta. In those four games, Lopez averaged 7.5 points in just 12 minutes of work.