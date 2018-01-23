Bulls guard Zach LaVine is finding out that minute restrictions have no give

PHILADELPHIA – Zach LaVine currently finds himself in a non-negotiable situation.

That’s why begging coach Fred Hoiberg for just a sniff of playing time in either of the overtime segments Monday night would have fallen on deaf ears.

Not that LaVine didn’t at least think about it, especially as he sat on the bench, helplessly watching his Bulls teammates slowly lose their grip on a game that they owned most of the evening.

“It should have never got to that point,’’ LaVine said of the double-overtime loss in New Orleans.

Definitely opportunity lost in LaVine’s eyes, but 24 minutes is 24 minutes.

That’s where LaVine resides these days: In the land of minute restrictions. Through his first three games it was a firm 20, and in his last two it was bumped up to 24. Less is OK, more is not an option.

“I don’t think I’m going to play any more minutes [than they allow],’’ LaVine said, when asked about making his case to anyone in the organization that would listen. “I think it’s a set schedule right now regardless of how I do or how I’m feeling.’’

That means for both LaVine and the Bulls, what he makes of those minutes is what matters in his road back from February anterior cruciate ligament surgery.

“It sucked that I had to sit out the remainder of the game, but that’s just the way it is right now,’’ LaVine said. “So I’ve got to deal with it.’’

The good news for all involved is so far, so good. The left knee has looked sturdy, the explosion is definitely there, and now it’s about conditioning, timing, and continuing to learn his teammates.

The Bulls are 3-2 since LaVine returned, and while overall the team is a minus-12 in the plus/minus category when he’s on the floor, the guard is a combined plus-14 in the three wins.

He’s averaged 12.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists, while shooting 40 percent from the field and 35 percent from three-point range.

Not bad for a guy who missed almost 11 months of NBA court time.

“Legs are still a little bit [tired],’’ LaVine said. “I gotta get better at that going through the game with my jump shot. I was going to the hoop more [against the Pelicans]. Just gotta get more consistent with it, get back into the rhythm of things.

“There’s still spots where [I tell teammates], ‘I want this,’ or I’m looking for someone else and they’re in a different position, but that just comes with time. You can’t simulate with practice an actual game or actual timing, what the defenders are going to do. I just think the more time we play together it will be even more smooth.’’

A process his teammates are excited to take with the fourth-year player.

“I think he’s fine,’’ forward Justin Holiday said of LaVine’s early sample size of games. “He continues to be more and more comfortable. He seems comfortable. It’s just a matter of him continuing to play and just try and be as consistent as possible really.

“There’s not too much going on with, ‘Zach’s not doing this or Zach’s not doing that.’ He’s doing his job coming in, and he seems to be enjoying himself. That’s one thing I want from him is enjoying this game again, and he seems happy.’’

That mood will get even better by next week when he could see his minutes jump up to the 28-30 mark.

“I hope so,’’ he said of the pending increase in playing time.

Until then, however, it’s 24 minutes.

Non-negotiable.