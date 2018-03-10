Bulls guard Zach LaVine is growing ‘frustrated’ with his own inconsistencies

Zach LaVine thought he would be better than this.

Not the right guy to give a self-assessment maybe, especially because LaVine always feels like he has room for improvement, but this is different.

A 3-for-15 shooting performance in Friday’s loss to Detroit, an 8-for-14, 21-point performance in the win over Memphis on Wednesday, and a 1-for-11 night last Monday against Boston.

The Bulls guard felt like he would have inconsistencies after missing almost 11 months in the wake of a torn left anterior cruciate ligament, but now 21 games in he thought the ups and downs would be less and less. They’re not.

“It’s just frustrating with the consistency,’’ LaVine said. “You have two good games, two bad games, a good game, a bad game, something like that. I’m not used to having that, so it’s frustrating but you gotta fight through it. You can’t keep your head down for too long. It’s a day thing, get it out your head and get onto the next one.’’

It’s that short-term memory that LaVine is doing his best to practice, but the fourth-year player also knows that this is a big year for him.

Forget being a key piece to come over from Minnesota in the Jimmy Butler trade – that goes without saying – but LaVine is also looking for a big pay day this summer.

LaVine, who turned 23 on Saturday, will be a restricted free agent, and while the Bulls have every intention of re-signing him, the negotiation of his value will be tricky.

He’s been a great supporting actor in his three years with the Timberwolves, but will now be looking for leading-man money. Both sides had good discussions in training camp, but LaVine might not be negotiating from strength, especially if he remains inconsistent over the final 17 games.

There aren’t a lot of teams that will have excess money to spend this offseason, so the Bulls can just sit back and let the market dictate a price on LaVine if they choose and simply match it.

“We’ll worry about that in the offseason,’’ LaVine said recently of his pending deal.

His concerns are more immediate, and it’s about stringing good games together.

What makes it even tougher, however, is ever-changing personnel to have to work with on the court each night.

“Yeah, but we’re going to go out there and play hard regardless, but it’s our job to play under those circumstances, so we gotta make it happen,’’ LaVine said of the frequent lineup changes the Bulls have been making. “The end of the day it’s on us. We’re the ones playing. It is frustrating a little bit, but it’s what we’re dealing with.’’

One person LaVine has in his corner is Fred Hoiberg. The Bulls coach was expecting LaVine to struggle finding his rhythm offensively, so hasn’t been concerned in the slightest. What Hoiberg wanted to see was LaVine improve his defense, and that’s a box that Hoiberg was putting a check mark.

“The biggest improvement with Zach has been his on-ball competitiveness,’’ Hoiberg said. “He wants to guard the best player. He has given us some very good minutes with on-ball defense. Off the ball, he still needs work. We watch film with him every day on that to make improvements where he’s a complete defensive player. It’s understanding where to be and the right spots.

“It’s tough. Zach had almost a full year calendar year off. Just to get himself back into the type of shape to make a positive impact in all areas, he’s still working on that.’’