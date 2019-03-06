Bulls guard Zach LaVine plays hero twice, as coach Jim Boylen keeps motivating

Jim Boylen admittedly isn’t a huge television fan.

At least not in-season, when the Bulls coach would rather be in his office breaking down game film.

That doesn’t mean he’s not aware of TV numbers, specifically the number of times the Bulls were scheduled for a national television appearance this season.

Considering where the Bulls currently stand with just 16 games left, hey, whatever it takes to motivate.

“This is our third game on national TV,’’ Boylen said of Wednesday’s 108-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. “I think that’s the minimum that the league gives you with the TV agreement. Don’t quote me. I think it’s three or five. … We’re playing the minimum amount of games on national TV. That should bother our guys. There’s a reason for that. So what are going to do about it? Anything I can use to motivate our crew to understand what this level is really about, I’m going to use.’’

It worked.

Thanks to Zach LaVine’s basket and foul with 1.6 seconds left, the Bulls held on to beat the playoff-bound 76ers … twice.

Philadelphia actually had a chance for the win with 0.5 seconds left after LaVine missed the free throw, but the clock started too quickly. Both teams were in the locker room, as fans were emptying out of the United Center, while the play was reviewed.

It was determined that the clock had in fact been mismanaged, so the 76ers were given a second attempt.

However, former Bull Jimmy Butler fumbled the Ben Simmons inbound pass, and never got a clean look to play hero.

“Play together,’’ Boylen said. “That’s what teams do this time of year. They ramp it up. I’ve been a part of it. I’ve seen it. It’s not always about shootaround or a walkthrough. It’s about your focus and your ability to understand the moment and raise your teammate up in a moment he needs to be raised up.’’

Kind of like LaVine did, hitting a game-tying basket as he floated across the lane with 46.6 seconds left. Or Robin Lopez did putting the Bulls up by one with his free throw with 17.1 seconds left.

But then Philadelphia put the ball in Butler’s hands in crunch time, and he drew the foul with 4.8 seconds left, making both free throws and again giving the 76ers the lead.

Boylen set up a great play out of the timeout in which Lopez got the inbound, handed off to a curling LaVine, and spun the other way like he still had the ball. Philadelphia bit on the big man’s spin, as LaVine went straight down the lane, scored and drew the foul with 1.6 seconds left.

LaVine finished with a game-high 39 points.

“Zach had the hot hand and they had a problem stopping him all night,’’ Lopez said. “That game was big time.’’

Maybe the best part of the night? Boylen let it be known after the game that the reason Otto Porter was not on the court for the redo was he had already been summoned for a drug test, so was in the bathroom filling the vial.

More endorsements

Just in case there were some lingering doubters out there still believing Boylen is not returning to his head coaching seat with the Bulls next season, the endorsements continued to come in with the Sixers in town.

“I’m happy for Jim,’’ Butler said. “I think he’s going to be great for the young group of guys that they have here because I know that he works, I know that he studies the game. And he wants to win. I think this city, of all cities, definitely deserves that.’’

Philadelphia coach Brett Brown agreed.

“I think he is the right coach to help steer this program through this,’’ Brown said of Boylen. “He’s tough, he’s competitive. I see these guys … I think they play hard, they’ve taken some big scalps from time to time.’’