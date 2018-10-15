Bulls guard Zach LaVine feels no one can be as critical of his game as himself

Self-reflection isn’t exactly a Zach LaVine weakness.

The guard knows what his critics say about his game, and was also aware enough to know those voices grew louder this offseason in the wake of the Bulls matching Sacramento’s four-year, $78-million offer sheet to keep him as a focal point in the rebuild.

That’s why LaVine again insisted on the importance of this season, but also went out of his way to reiterate that no one judges his game harder than he does.

“I feel like everyone has their own opinion,’’ LaVine said. “Everybody is going to be a critic at some point. I think you’ve heard me say it before, I’m my hardest critic, so there’s nothing on the outside that I haven’t told myself of where I want to be at. You want to tell the doubters on the outside ‘I told you so,’ but it’s mostly coming from a place where I want to prove to myself what all this hard work is for.’’

Entering his fifth NBA season, the 6-foot-5 LaVine admittedly has carried a chip on his shoulder since the offseason started.

Whether it was questions about his first year back from anterior cruciate ligament surgery, or at least at the time, the amount of money many outsiders felt he deserved on the market, LaVine listened to it all.

That “I told you so’’ moment might be coming sooner than later.

“There are a lot of things you want to reach and get better at every year, and I put a lot of work into this offseason,’’ LaVine said. “Even last year with the ACL, I had a lot of hard work going into that summer. I have a lot of things to prove and want to get better at, and yeah, I feel like it’s just motivation for yourself when you want to accomplish things.’’

Five preseason games didn’t lie.

Not only did LaVine lead the Bulls in scoring, pumping in 17.8 per night while averaging just 22.3 minutes, but did so efficiently, shooting 51.7 percent from the field, including an eye-opening 43.8 percent from beyond the three-point like.

“I think I found a good rhythm and then just keep that going into the regular season,’’ LaVine said. “I think last year still, I was trying to catch my rhythm with the games I played. I’d play two good games and two bad games. Now that I’m back fully I think that’s where [the shooting efficiency] should be. I’ve been like that pretty much my first three years of my career before I got hurt. So I think it should equal out like that again.’’

Then again, LaVine and scoring ability have usually gone hand-in-hand.

It’s his defense that he feels should be the talk of training camp when breaking down his game, as he finally seems committed to that side of the ball.

“I think I had a lot better focus on the defensive end,’’ LaVine said. “I had some mistakes too, but I wanted to go out there and just really hone in on being more focused down there. I felt like I did OK with that. Still some areas I want to get better at, definitely off-the-ball I think I did a lot better than I had before.’’

What matters now is he puts all of that together starting on Thursday in Philadelphia, when the games actually count.

A lot of eyes will be watching, and none more critically than his own.

NOTE: The Bulls still hadn’t made the Tyler Ulis signing official on Monday, so there was still no word of the plan for the former Marion Catholic standout and how he would fit into the roster.