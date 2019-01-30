Bulls guard Zach LaVine reminded everyone he has a no-trade clause … wink-wink

MIAMI – The fact that Zach LaVine openly said “I don’t know if I can go anywhere … I’ll be in Chicago for at least this year’’ was telling.

The wink and the smirk that accompanied it, however?

LaVine’s drop the mic moment so far this season.

Even if there was that small miracle that Anthony Davis wanted to come back home to play in Chicago. Even if the basketball gods themselves smiled upon the Bulls fan base and humbled general manager Gar Forman enough to see his own draft picks in a more realistic light. Even if every domino lined up right and New Orleans agreed to accept a Bulls trade package for their superstar big man.

Not happening.

Because of the contracts that would have to be swapped out, as well as the talent, LaVine would undoubtedly have to be included in any sort of trade package for Davis. The same LaVine that signed a four-year, $78-million extension this past summer when the Bulls opted to match the offer from Sacramento.

And as LaVine was quick to point out on Wednesday, that extension also gave him a no-trade clause for this first season. A power he has no problem wielding.

“It’s the NBA, man,’’ LaVine said, when asked if there were concerns in the Bulls locker room of a trade containing mass players going to the Pelicans for Davis. “You understand the business of it, at least I do. I’ve been traded before. You just have to understand that part of it. Anthony Davis is a top – shoot, where do you put him? He’s definitely top five, but on any given night he can be the best player in the world, you know. That’s the type of person he is, and if he wants to come home that will be great, but you never know what’s going to happen.’’

When it was pointed out that LaVine would likely be included in that deal, LaVine came back with a, “Yeah, but I’ve got like a no-trade thing for my first year, so I don’t know if I can go anywhere.’’

Then came the wink and the, “I’ll be in Chicago for at least this year.’’

LaVine, who missed the game against Miami because of both ankles now bothering him, wasn’t done there, either.

Because of all the losing that’s been endured this season and the fact that LaVine is thinking big picture with a Bulls franchise that is committed to him, it was only obvious to ask him about tanking in hopes of getting a chance to run with Zion Williamson in the immediate future.

He was more than complimentary of Williamson, but also insisted tanking isn’t in his DNA.

“I mean none of us want to go out there and lose,’’ LaVine said. “I know I don’t. I go out there to win every night and let the chips fall where they are. Some things you can’t [control], but I don’t go out there to lose, I know that.

“At the end of the day, it’s not my decision who they’re going to draft, who is in the draft. You can already see where you might be placed, but I try and stay in the present. I try and go out there and do my job every day and try and get better with the team we have now, try and build something, get better with the things we’re doing. But yeah, that dude [Williamson] is a franchise-changer. You can already see it. He’s what, 6-foot-7, like 280, jump like me, but he looks like an outside linebacker. He’s a freak of nature. Dude will change a franchise.’’