Guard Zach LaVine still looks poised for a huge year, but Bulls lose again

It was more than just a small sample size.

Before his anterior cruciate ligament betrayed him in the 2016-17 season, Zach LaVine put together a December to remember.

The then-Minnesota Timberwolves guard averaged 22.7 points per game in the 15 games played that month, while shooting 46.5 percent from three-point range and scoring at least 20 points or more in 10 of those games, including a 40-point explosion against the Kings.

All the while doing so as a secondary option behind the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

LaVine’s season ended just over a month later, and his time with the Timberwolves of course came to an end months later, when Minnesota sent him in a trade package to the Bulls for Jimmy Butler.

But that now begs the question can LaVine not only lead the Bulls in scoring this season, but be a threat to lead the league in coach Fred Hoiberg’s high-octane offense?

“Big year? Yeah,’’ teammate Kris Dunn said of what he feels LaVine can bring this season. “And I think it’s going to come easy for him. As long as he stays focused, we stay together as a team and he keeps being a leader for the group, I think it’s going to be easy for him.

“I’ve seen that in Minnesota. And he did that with two other great scorers around in Wiggs and Karl. People are shocked he can score the ball so well. I’m not shocked at all because I’ve seen it.’’

So have the Bulls. Well, at least glimpses of it.

In the brief 24-game showing he did put in last season, LaVine had a four-game stretch in which he scored 23 points, 21, 27 and then 35.

That’s why Dunn has no problem insisting, “Zach is probably one of the best scorers that we have.’’

In LaVine’s own words, he also comes into this season with “a lot of motivation.’’

Not only did the Bulls match a four-year, $80-million deal with the Kings to keep LaVine in Chicago this past July, but have put LaVine in a leadership role.

He’s confident he has the game to back all of that up.

“I’ve got a lot of motivation,’’ LaVine said. “I’ve got a lot of things to prove. And knowing myself, I’m a hard worker, and I go into every season and evaluate what I did good and bad. I feel really good. This is the first offseason I’ve had in a couple years to actually get my legs, workout.

“I’m in a really good place.’’

It didn’t hurt that he then went out in the first preseason game last week, and threw in 21 points in just 24 minutes against New Orleans. His follow up in Milwaukee was less than stellar – just eight points and a thigh contusion – but the talk coming out of practices has been all thumbs up as far as LaVine’s scoring ability since the first day of camp.

It was again on full display Monday night in the 110-104 loss in Charlotte, as LaVine played 25 minutes and dumped in a game-high 26 points on 9-for-15 shooting. That included 4-for-6 from beyond three-point range.

Same look

Hoiberg continued marching out the same starting lineup since the Lauri Markkanen elbow injury, and that meant Jabari Parker at Markkanen’s four-spot with Justin Holiday going from bench to the starting three in the loss to the Hornets.

It was also a second-straight shaky shooting performance from Parker, as he went 3-for-11 for nine points, and is now a combined 4-for-23 in his last two games.

The other bad? The Bulls defense continued looking very pedestrian.