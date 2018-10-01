Bulls guard Zach LaVine said he was committed to defense and has been proving it

Throwing up 128 points in a preseason opener is one thing.

Needing 128 points a night once the regular season starts just to be able to compete? That’s not a good business plan as far as Bulls point guard Kris Dunn was concerned.

“We’re not trying to strive for that,’’ Dunn said on Monday. “Run-and-gun ain’t going to win you games. You’ve got to guard in this league. There’s only a few teams that can run-and-gun, and they’re very talented and they get away with it. But for us we’re still young, still learning, and we’ve still got to improve.

“I feel like if we all focus and lock in, come together and play good defense, we can be good.’’

Maybe they can be. The problem is getting certain teammates to buy in to even move toward that level.

Jabari Parker raised some eyebrows with his philosophy on defense right after he signed his two-year, $40-million free-agent deal with the Bulls, insisting on The Score 670-AM, “I just stick to my strengths. Look at everybody in the league, they don’t pay players to play defense. … I’m not going to say I won’t, but to say that’s a weakness is like saying that’s everybody’s weakness because I’ve scored 30 and 20 on a lot of guys that say they play defense. … A better offense wins a championship.’’

And then there’s Zach LaVine, who has been on the lower end of all major defensive analytics since entering the league.

The light at the end of the tunnel is LaVine at least seems to care about changing that, insisting at the start of training camp that focus on the defensive side has been an issue for him and he was committed to fixing that part of his game.

So far, so good.

“That’s the biggest thing is to make sure [LaVine] continues to do it consistently,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said. “He’s had some really good defensive possessions. He had some really good possessions [Sunday] night [against New Orleans]. But then he also had a few where, for example, he made a shot and he kind of ran back with a home run trot and his guy got in front of him. Those are the kinds of things we have to limit.

“And it wasn’t just Zach. As a team, a big part of our defense is taking away easy baskets. And there was too many of those [Sunday night].’’

As for Parker, while Dunn has no problem getting on LaVine about defense because of their history together, the point guard was leaving Parker’s defense to the coaching staff.

“I leave the bigger guys to the coaches, you know, Jabari,’’ Dunn said. “But to Zach, you know I feel like he has the athletic ability and the speed to be a good defender, and I tell him all the time, ‘You know you can easily do it.’ It’s just a focus thing, a pride thing. [Sunday] night he got a steal and that’s something he can do very often because he is athletic and has the speed.’’

Unscratched

The news of Lauri Markkanen (right elbow) being on the shelf for possibly up to two months was a big enough blow for the Bulls. The last thing they needed was further injuries against New Orleans.

According to Hoiberg, however, they came out of the Pelicans game unscathed on that front, and should have a very similar rotation Wednesday against Milwaukee.